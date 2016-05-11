Brody Jenner was prepared prior to popping the question to his longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, Los Angeles jeweler Adam Campbell tells Us Weekly exclusively. The Hills alum, who proposed to Carter on May 4, wanted something simple yet sophisticated.

“It’s just over 4 carats; it’s almost 4.5 carats,” Campbell tells Us of the sparkler, which he designed. “It’s just on a simple 18-carat white gold band.

“The idea with them was that they wanted something simple and elegant that kind of stands the test of time, and it’s not egregiously flashy. That’s kind of their personality – they’re extremely down to earth and they’re very kind,” Campbell, whose Instagram handle is @adamcampbella, said of the future husband and wife. “They’re just really mellow people, so while this is still a big ring and very high-quality [diamond], it doesn’t have flash and it’s not gaudy at all.”

And according to Campbell, Jenner knew exactly what he wanted.

“Brody had the idea, so he knew what he wanted, he knew the shape,” Campbell tells Us. “He came in armed and ready. He’s a pretty romantic guy. He knew what she was going to like, and it’s pretty easy when someone comes to me with that because, you know, I can just shepherd the idea and kind of make it.”

Jenner popped the question while on vacation with Carter and her family in Indonesia.

“Couldn’t be more in love with this woman, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her. 💍👰❤️🎉🎊,” he shared on Instagram on Friday, May 6.

