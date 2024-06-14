The Kansas City Chiefs were presented with some impressive new bling at a private ceremony on Thursday, June 13.

The Super Bowl LVII champions defeated the San Francisco 49ers this February and their commemorative rings are reminiscent of a gold rush. The sparklers were designed by Jostens and feature 529 diamonds and 38 rubies each, all set in 10-karat white and yellow gold.

The official Kansas City Chiefs X account broke down the details of the gem in an infographic with the caption, “This ring can’t talk, but it sure speaks for itself.”

The center of the ring features the Kansas City Chiefs logo in 16 red rubies, symbolizing the 16 division championship titles the team has attained in its history. The team’s signature white arrowhead has been filled with 50 diamonds that “represent the Chiefs scoring ability at home.” (The Chiefs outscored opponents in their home stadium by 50 points overall in the 2023 season.) At the sides, “World Champion” is spelled out with 109 diamonds, 39 representing the 39 touchdowns scored in the 2023 season and 70 “paying tribute to the points scored in the three playoff games before the Super Bowl.”

Other details include champion years on the band, and the phrase “back-to-back,” representing the Chief’s 2022 and 2023 victories. The ring opens up to show the game-winning play drawn by head coach Andy Reid.

MVP Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce – a.k.a. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend – stepped out in style to receive their championship rings at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.

Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, took to Instagram to share videos and photos of her husband and Kelce, 34, rocking the rings at the sit-down dinner.

For the occasion, Kelce — who did not walk the carpet — rocked a red corduroy suit over a white tank. Patrick, meanwhile, opted for a black rhinestone-covered suit. Both football stars wore sunglasses.