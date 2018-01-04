HELMUT LANG FANS seen by EXACTITUDES® New York, 2018 Established in 1994, Exactitudes® is an ongoing photographic project by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek focused on documenting underground subcultures and global communities. To celebrate Helmut Lang Re-Edition, @isabellaburley invited Exactitudes® to capture cross-generational Helmut Lang collectors and fans wearing Volumes 1 and 2, marking their first collaboration with a brand. WWW.HELMUTLANG.COM PHOTOGRAPHY Ari Versluis & Ellie Uyttenbroek – Exactitudes® EDITOR-IN-RESIDENCE Isabella Burley CREATIVE ADVISOR Ava Nirui CASTING Danielle Emerson PRODUCTION Mary Turpin
Move over Kim Kardashian, there’s a new model in the family: Kanye West. The performing artist and fashion designer has added yet another role to his impressive resume as one of the models in the latest Helmut Lang campaign.
This new gig shouldn’t come as a shock, either. West has been frank about his admiration for the label, even citing it at the launch of his own brand, Yeezy in 2015. “I had a heartfelt discussion with all of these fucking Helmut Lang images that I stared at for so many years,” he told Style.com. Well, after staring at the images for years, he’s in them.
West joins the Helmut Lang fanclub (which includes Solange Knowles, NBD) in a series of shots by Exactitudes. The founders of Exactitudes, Ari Versus and Ellie Uyttenbroek, depicted Helmut lovers wearing archive, re-edition styles and new pieces. Kanye appears in the pics wearing an archive pieces from his own collection. Solange on the other hand, is wearing re-edition styles and shorts designed by the new designer for the brand, Shayne Oliver.
The campaign is shot in the same style that the Exactitudes are famous for. A group of people with similar aesthetic tastes (often underground or counter-cultural) are photographed in a three-by-four grid. This project of course, is the first time that the photographers have worked with a fashion brand — which makes it even cooler that Kanye and Solange are involved!
Does this mark a moment for Kanye West to become the newest supermodel in the Kardashian-Jenner fam? Only time will tell.
