Move over Kim Kardashian, there’s a new model in the family: Kanye West. The performing artist and fashion designer has added yet another role to his impressive resume as one of the models in the latest Helmut Lang campaign.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

This new gig shouldn’t come as a shock, either. West has been frank about his admiration for the label, even citing it at the launch of his own brand, Yeezy in 2015. “I had a heartfelt discussion with all of these fucking Helmut Lang images that I stared at for so many years,” he told Style.com. Well, after staring at the images for years, he’s in them.

West joins the Helmut Lang fanclub (which includes Solange Knowles, NBD) in a series of shots by Exactitudes. The founders of Exactitudes, Ari Versus and Ellie Uyttenbroek, depicted Helmut lovers wearing archive, re-edition styles and new pieces. Kanye appears in the pics wearing an archive pieces from his own collection. Solange on the other hand, is wearing re-edition styles and shorts designed by the new designer for the brand, Shayne Oliver.

Is Yellow the New Millennial Pink? See the Hottest Hue on the Red Carpet

The campaign is shot in the same style that the Exactitudes are famous for. A group of people with similar aesthetic tastes (often underground or counter-cultural) are photographed in a three-by-four grid. This project of course, is the first time that the photographers have worked with a fashion brand — which makes it even cooler that Kanye and Solange are involved!

Does this mark a moment for Kanye West to become the newest supermodel in the Kardashian-Jenner fam? Only time will tell.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!