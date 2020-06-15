Kanye West Files a Trademark to Start His Own Beauty Line

Kanye West is taking notes from wife Kim Kardashian! The 43-year-old rapper has reportedly filed a trademark to expand his Adidas Yeezy line into cosmetics, skincare, haircare and fragrance.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments of All Time

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the trademark covers a wide range of beauty products such as makeup, fake lashes, face mask, nail polish, body oils, shaving cream, haircare, perfume, toothpaste, deodorant and more!

Interestingly, the “Yeezy” trademark also covers scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

Unsurprisingly, the people of the Internet have feelings about West’s new venture. Some people reacted in surprise, while others got a laugh out of it.

One social media user wrote, “Kanye West is bringing out Yeezy beauty and skincare products…….what???” Another person tweeted, “Can’t wait for Kanye’s makeup tutorials!”

There’s no doubt that West will be in good company when it comes to the new beauty line. But some fans wonder why he would start a competing brand since Kim’s KKW Beauty, is wildly successful.

“But why does Kanye have to set up a makeup brand when Kim already has one,” asked one Twitter user. Another questioned “why would he want to be competing against Kim.”

Sister-in-law Kylie Jenner also founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 and then Kylie Skin in 2019. Last November, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced that she sold a 51 percent stake in both companies to beauty giant Coty for a whopping $600 million.

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

Earlier this month, Forbes released its list of top paid celebrities of 2020. Jenner and West topped the list in the first and second spots, respectively. The Lip Kit founder earned $590 million in the past 12 months and West took home $170 million.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)