Karlie Kloss has a killer glow, always has. But now that she can tick off the fiancee box, the supermodel has the ethereal glow of someone who can only be experiencing the euphoria of l-o-v-e (we’ve heard it has that effect). Proof: Kloss dropped a selfie to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 25, looking positively radiant.

The Kode with Klossy founder is the picture of happiness in the shot, with clear and luminous skin and the hint of a flush. And no wonder — she’s still coming down from the excitement of her announcement. She and her now fiance Josh Kushner let the world in on their exciting news with dual Instagram posts on Tuesday, July 23 revealing that they recently decided to spend the rest of their lives together. Not too long after, Kloss showed of her stunning (and enormous) sparkler in her Instagram Story, evoking the envy of all of her followers.

While we can’t all have an enormous engagement ring, the good news is that we can all nab her flawless complexion by stealing some of her secrets. Before the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, Kloss let her fans in on her routine for how she prepares for the catwalk, with the help of celeb facialist and skin guru Georgia Louise. To brighten and tighten in the morning, Kloss sticks her face into a bucket of ice, cupping the water onto her face for around 20 seconds. So … not for the faint of heart.

Louise also advised that Kloss do a mask in the morning on days when she needs to look fab, finishing the routine by working excess product in with a facial massage. Luckily, we happen to have a great facial massage routine courtesy of Meghan Markle’s facialist, here!

Kloss spilled some of her product essentials to W Mag last year too, telling them her biggest indulgence is skincare and that she loves “a good argan oil.” As for where she buys her beauty goods: Klossy told the glossy that she loves going to Parisian pharmacies to stock up on cleansers, creams and oils.

In lieu of massive engagement rings, looks like we’ll all be rocking our French pharmacy product glow a la Karlie Kloss ASAP.

