Ever wanted to crash a supermodel movie night? Thanks to Karlie Kloss’ new Freeform show, Movie Night With Karlie Kloss, now you can — and Stylish has your exclusive first look at her new series!

In this sneak peek from the premiere episode, Jourdan Dunn joins Kloss as they watch Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. “When I think of Hogwarts, I feel like you went to Hogwarts growing up in London!” the Kode With Klossy founder says to Dunn. “My school was definitely not magical,” the British-born model replies, before revealing she used to be into witchcraft before modeling.

“I used to think I was a witch when I was younger,” Dunn confesses. “I used to be behind the curtain and just be doing spells, and everyone would be like, ‘What is Jourdan doing? Who is Jourdan talking to? Oh, she’s in her witch phase,’” she explained to Kloss.

#MovieNightWithKarlie and friends coming to your living room this winter on @FreeformTV !! 📺 🍿 👯 pic.twitter.com/5ZvXUIrren — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) October 17, 2017

Besides talking witches and wizards, the models, along with Beyond’s Burkely Duffield, play games, bake cookies and enjoy a magic show. The six episode series will also feature appearances and commentary from Kloss’ famous friends including Kaia Gerber, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner and Serena Williams.

This isn’t her first hosting gig … Kloss recently hosted the Annual British Fashion Awards on December 4 in London.

Grab your popcorn and your pals and tune in to Freeform for the premiere of Movie Night With Karlie Kloss on December 28 at 6:30 pm ET.

