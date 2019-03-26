If you’re searching for a bit of wanderlust look no further than Karlie Kloss’ new campaign with Louis Vuitton featuring the French fashion house’s colorful new knit luggage that still manages to pay homage to the brand’s historic (and oh-so-chic!) trunks.

Following the launch of a hard-sided suitcase collection in 2016, Louis Vuitton once again teamed up with designer Marc Newson to further push the boundaries of luxury travel.

“After starting with hard luggage where the parameters are naturally more defined and rigid, we have embarked upon stage two, which is the soft version,” Newson said in a press release. “This can be defined as disruptive simply because no one else has done it … Design, by definition, is disruption and innovation. If it’s not new, then what’s the point?”

So what makes the latest Horizon range so unique? Well, for starters, it features a high-tech thermo-formed 3D knit fabric emblazoned with an updated take on the iconic LV monogram. And, not to worry, the flexible designs don’t compromise on durability.

Without getting too inside baseball, the super cool shell is made of a water-repellent technical yarn and assembled using a seamless knitting technology. And rather than stick to the brand’s usual monochromatic brown color palette, the new lightweight rolling duffle and trolley styles come in rainbow-inspired hues ranging from fuchsia, sunshine yellow and tangerine to grey and black.

The collection officially debuts on Friday, March 29, but Kloss gave her followers a sneak peek of the designs on social media. In one image, the 26-year-old model and Project Runway host poses alongside a hot pink edition of the Soft Trolley 5S Knit that will ensure you never struggle to ID your suitcase at baggage claim again. The four-wheel design has plenty of interior packing space — sans any of the awkward lumps and bumps that usually befall hard cases. In an ode the Louis Vuitton trunks of yesteryear, the cane handle is covered in cowhide leather.

The TSA-friendly Rolling Duffle 5S Knit, meanwhile, is a modern take on your favorite weekend bag. Traditional top handles mean it can be carried like a regular ol’ duffle, but a pair of rear wheels and retractable handle also allow it to be pulled around. Oh, and there are plenty of pockets, too, for maximum organization.

Excuse Us while we go plan a spring/summer getaway ASAP!

