Kate Beckinsale slammed a hater’s “unwarranted opinion” of her new blonde hair after debuting the look less than a week ago.

“Because sometimes one fancies a change,” the Serendipity actress, 50, responded to a commenter who asked “why” she dyed her brunette hair. Beckinsale added that she was “not too bothered” by the user’s opinion, “We clearly do not share the same aesthetic, nor do we know each other.”

Beckinsale then asked the user to put themselves in her shoes, noting that people don’t come up “in person or online” and comment on their appearance.

“I expect it wouldn’t occur to you that they might because you have the expectation that people have manners and if your appearance doesn’t please them that they likely wouldn’t say so and that they have better things to do,” Beckinsale’s lengthy response continued. “But you feel free to. Why? Were you brought up to think your unwarranted opinion is the most important factor in any situation? If so, tell your mum she did a bad job.”

Many fans rallied to support the actress’ sharp comeback. “Please bottle that response. It would have so many relevant applications,” one commenter responded while another wrote, “Once again, you’ve proven that the pen is mightier than the sword!”

Beckinsale rocked her new blonde locks while attending Kathy Hilton’s star-studded holiday party. The London native sparkled in a pink strapless gown, matching pink fur jacket and glittering platform heels.

“If there was any doubt that [Kathy Hilton] has bigger Christmas balls than anyone else, let this be an end to it,” Beckinsale captioned a carousel of photos from the event via Instagram. “Thank you [Kathy], [Nicky Hilton], and my girl [Paris Hilton] for a lovely, warm family night.”

This is not the first time Beckinsale has personally responded to fans who have commented on her physical appearance. She denied using Botox and fillers in June after sharing photos of herself on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival.

“I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox. I’m not lying and I don’t have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done,” Beckinsale commented via Instagram in response to a fan who asked why she had to “deny” getting any procedures.

After another user said it was “so obvious” that Beckinsale had face fillers, she responded, “I don’t. I actually can’t. I have a condition called Mast Cell Aviation Syndrome, which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly. Can’t take the risk.”