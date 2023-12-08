Kate Beckinsale is now a blonde.

The 50-year-old actress unveiled the major hair transformation at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 7.

Beckinsale showed off the makeover — which was styled in a wavy shoulder-length bob — on the red carpet. The lively switch up was brought to life by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who has also worked his magic on Amal Clooney, Ciara, Gigi Hadid and more. Giannetos credited products from Moroccanoil and Good Hair Day via Instagram as key components to turning Beckinsale into a blonde bombshell.

Beckinsale paired her new ‘do with a textured babydoll dress by Self-Portrait, which featured a lace color and a bow at the neckline, and a pair of towering platform heels.

Her sunny crown is a drastic change from her signature golden brown locks, which she donned at Elle’s Women in Hollywood awards on Tuesday, December 5. That evening, she had her brunette mane pulled up into a sculpted updo topped off with a black bow at the back.

The statuesque coiffure was teamed with another major style statement — a black cutout gown from Zuhair Murad adorned with multicolored gems. Beckinsale accessorized with a bright blue clutch and sparkly dangling earrings. For glam, she let her hair and outfit be the focal point, sporting only rosy cheeks and a glossy lip.

Related: Lily James, Brad Pitt and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 New year, new ‘dos. Time and time again, celebrities have provided Us with major hair inspiration with their bold color changes, drastic chops and Rapunzel-like hair extensions — and 2023 is no different. Lily James proved a lob is always a good idea when she arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 […]

Beckinsale raved over the evening via Instagram, praising America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Jodie Foster, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Lopez and more who were honored at the soirée. “Some of the most moving and inspiring speeches I have had the pleasure to hear. Women celebrating women is a magical night. Thank you @ElleUSA for a beautiful, loving, diverse celebration,” Beckinsale wrote.

Lopez, 54, received the Icon Award and turned heads in a skin-baring breastplate that nearly exposed her chest by Grace Ling. Attached to the chrome armor was a silk black skirt that clung to the singer’s famous figure.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks Feast your eyes on some fabulous fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss a moment to slay. Keke Palmer kicked off 2023 on a glitzy note as she attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, wearing a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown that cradled her baby bump. The metallic number featured a […]

As she accepted the accolade, Lopez gushed, “I feel so honored to be here. It is like a dream,” adding that she was taken aback that this is the fifth icon award she has won in her career. (Previously, Lopez won the Icon Award at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards; the 2015 Entertainment Tonight Awards; the 2020 Billboard Women in Music Awards and the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.)

“Of all the things that I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing you know that was kind of on my list was icon,” she added.