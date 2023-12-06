Jennifer Lopez is experimenting with her style.

The 54-year-old actress and singer wore a unique look when she stepped out on Tuesday, December 5, with husband Ben Affleck to attend the 2023 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles.

Lopez donned a cropped silver chrome breastplate at the event, which was secured to her by two thin shoulder straps, leaving her back bare. She paired this with a figure-hugging floor-length black skirt, long dangling earrings, a black clutch and black heels.

As usual, Lopez looked red carpet-ready in full glam, complete with thick eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. She wore her hair up in a tight slicked-back bun.

The “On The Floor” singer was joined by Affleck, 51, who opted for a simple black suit paired with a white collared shirt and black tie. The two affectionately posed together in front of photographers before entering the star-studded event.

During the ceremony, Lopez accepted the Icon Award. “I feel so honored to be here. It is like a dream,” she said, adding that she is taken aback that this is the fifth icon award she has won in her career (Previously, Lopez won the Icon Award at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards; the 2015 Entertainment Tonight Awards; the 2020 Billboard Women in Music Awards and the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards).

“Of all the things that I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing you know that was kind of on my list was icon,” she said. Lopez went on to quote the dictionary definition of the word as “a representative symbol, or someone or something that is worthy of veneration,” and expressed her appreciation for the title.

Lopez finished her speech by thanking Elle and other women in Hollywood. “Thank you for this honor, thank you for seeing me, thank you for recognizing me as one of your own,” she said. “I love you and I see you as well and appreciate every single one of your contributions not just to this industry, but to the whole entire world.”

Lopez was featured in Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood issue, alongside Nina Garcia, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Eva Longoria, Fantasia Barrino, Greta Lee, Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone and Taraji P. Henson.

In her interview with the publication, which was published on November 30, Lopez opened up about the struggles of being a woman in Hollywood.

“There are still a lot of obstacles in the way. It’s not everything you would want it to be, but at least you can see a diverse cast in a movie where the leads are of different races and genders and things like that,” Lopez said.

“One of the things I’ve learned, too, is that we have to take ownership. We can’t sit around and wait for people to hand us roles. A lot of actresses right now, they produce their own movies and develop their own material, and I think that’s key as well.”