Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are more in love than ever.

The couple were spotted taking a morning stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 29. They walked hand in hand with their arms wrapped around each other as they laughed and shared a few sweet kisses.

Both Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, were dressed for a picture-perfect winter romance on their day out. Affleck sported khakis and a blue Valor bomber jacket with a matching shirt while Lopez donned an oversized cream cardigan, graphic T-shirt and flared jeans. She completed the laid-back look with a pair of sunglasses and her hair slicked back in a low bun.

Lopez and Affleck’s cozy and casual vibe comes two weeks after they stunned at the Eastern Congo Initiative Gaming Tournament in Las Vegas, which raised funds for the actor’s Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI). As cohosts of the event, the married couple sizzled on the red carpet, with Lopez rocking a black sequined gown that featured cutouts across her waist and down one side. Affleck matched his wife’s chic vibe in a blue and white suit.

Dressing to impress is the norm for the A-list couple, who celebrated one year of marriage in July. “The time has absolutely flown by,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that their families have blended “seamlessly” since they tied the knot.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in 2004. Affleck proposed for a second time in April 2022 and the twosome eloped the following July. One month later, they celebrated with friends sand family at a second ceremony in Georgia.

The pair have both previously been married. Lopez split from ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, in 2011. Affleck, meanwhile, called it quits with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The twosome share share kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Since tying the knot, Lopez has gotten candid about how she and Affleck prioritize blending their families. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she explained to Vogue in December 2022. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

She added: “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Affleck has also maintained a healthy coparenting relationship with Garner, 51, who has been dating boyfriend John Miller since 2018.

“Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” an insider exclusively revealed in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another.”

Both Lopez and Affleck and Garner and Miller, 45, are “all mature,” the insider explained, noting that they make “their children the focus” of their relationships. (Miller shares two kids with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.)