She has the face of an angel and the hair to match! Kate Bosworth reminded Us all of this fact with her 2018 Met Gala look, inspired by the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” She wore a classic, slicked back bun but with a few special twists, namely a finger-waved faux bang that evoked painted-on wisps, a rose bun and a secret hidden cross formation in her hairpart courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Michael Silva. We went straight to the man in charge of the glam to get the details on how he crafted the ornate and exquisite look for the actress.

Unsurprisingly, Silva tells Us that Bosworth is super open when it comes to style— she trusts her glam squad and she is on board to try new things.

So how did they come up with the idea for the hair? Silva tells Us that obviously to honor the theme, he immediately looked to religious icons and statues. From there he riffed off of the idea and painted on and wispy, “kind of finger wavy” hair that would pop out from underneath her Oscar de la Renta veil.

To execute his vision he slicked her hair back into a bun, twisting the shape into a spiral that resembled a rose. The he went over the front pieces with a Cricket Co. Iron to create the dented in “S” waves at her hairline. His secret move: Silva created a center part and then parted the hair horizontally as well as leaving a small section out in the front to create the illusion of a cross shape at the crown of her head. As for the secret to the whole look: R+Co Strong Hold Gel.

The effect: Silva nailed the sculptural detailing that he and Bosworth were aiming for: “We wanted it to be like if you saw her, she could have been in a painting — a religious painting.”

And there you have it, the secret sauce for sculptural and iconographically-inspired hair with a religious vibe.

