Who wore it better? 👆 #Hairspiration @leonardodicaprio A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Growing out your hair can be a painstaking process, but Kate Hudson has a great sense of humor about her short style! The actress shaved her head this summer for a role in the film Sister with Sia, and has been growing it out ever since. On Thursday, December 7, she shared a hilarious side-by-side comparison of herself with Leonardo DiCaprio rocking similarly spiked hairstyles.

“Who wore it better? #hairspiration @leonardodicaprio,” the 38-year-old captioned the funny photo on Instagram. DiCaprio sported the spiky style when he was just 23 at the 1997 premiere of Titanic. Although DiCaprio hasn’t “liked” her post yet, Rita Wilson commented, “Love this so much.”

Hudson revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she was having growing pains with her new coif during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I haven’t gotten itchy, but I’m starting to go to the first awkward stage of [it] growing out,” Hudson explained. “It’s, like, sticking up. I have to put it down with product, so it’s interesting.”

❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

It’s not the first time Hudson has compared her short ‘do to a guy’s. She also shared a photo of herself twinning with her son Ryder, who has a lookalike cut. “Ryder‘s like, ‘Mom, you’re cramping my style,’” she joked to Entertaniment Tonight. “But when I did it, he was like, ‘Oh my God, we actually …’ It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy. But it was really cool.”

