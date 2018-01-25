Show ready 🖤 #Valentino A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 24, 2018 at 9:04am PST

We’ve all been there: you have a great dress but it’s just missing that je ne sais quoi. Well, consider that outfit quandary solved thanks to the oh-so-chic Kate Hudson. The Fabletics entrepreneur stepped out in a deconstructed black and white mini frock that she paired with the ultimate accessory: Commando Chic Dot Tights.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Hear us out. It may not seem like a major style move, but this understated choice is actually a demonstration of serious fashion savvy. There’s a lot going on with Hudson’s minidress between the ruffle accent and structure pleating — a major accessory like a clutch or statement jewels would overwhelm the look. What’s a girl to do? Swiss dot tights. The sheer style is sexy, but the small dotted pattern on the legs adds a touch of sophisticated visual interest that keeps everything a little more unexpected.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The lesson: whether your dress is a statement piece or a simple shift and you want to have a less-is-more vibe without going totally minimalist, reach for sheer swiss dot tights. Not into dots? Another cute option would be to pair the look with a glitter tights that add some visual dynamism to your look without committing to a print or a full-on pattern.

Selena Gomez’s New Puma Campaign Makes Us Want to Work Out

For those in the crowd that are tights-phobic, we’ve got you, too. Keep your legs looking perfect by investing in a body-blurring product like this one from Vita Liberata. Or indulge in the exact product concoction that Hudson’s makeup artist used to give her body an otherworldly glow for a photoshoot.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!