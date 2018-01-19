Brace yourself, the following images will make you want to hit the gym ASAP. Puma just released their latest campaign starring none other than Selena Gomez entitled “En Pointe” and the pictures are so pretty, it’s almost hard to believe they’re for activewear!

Behold: a collection of shoes and apparel that was born out of Puma Designers teaming up with the dancers of the New York City Ballet. According to the brand, the En Pointe collection showcases linear elements, wide strapping and wide details pulled from classical ballet technique. What do you get? A delicate tonal collection that is as beautiful as it is functional.

In the images, Gomez appears in soft colored workout attire (think ballerina pink) showcasing the Phenom sneakers in Black and Pink and the Penhom Low satin. The shoes have dancerly elements (like the satin, which is lush) as well as function elements (they are sneakers) so you can workout in grace.

“I feel confident. I feel empowered. I feel in control. I am brave. Yes, I might not be perfect, but I’m always ME. No masks, not filters, just Selena Gomez,” said the singer on her appearance in the En Pointe campaign in a press release via the brand.

The best part about this collection? It’s built around the concept of looking good and feeling good while you work out and go out on your hustle. The soft pastels and uber trendy millennial pink palette will look just as stunning when you hit your favorite spin class, as when you plop down for a post-barre class brunch with your girlfriends. Or you could just go about your #athleisure life and look chic without working out — no one will be the wiser.

