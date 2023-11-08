The Princess of Wales is temporarily swapping her demure dresses for military camo.

Kate, 41, was photographed visiting Robertson Barracks in Norfolk, England on Wednesday, November 8, wearing a decidedly different kind of outfit than we’re used to seeing her in.

The royal looked ready for action in a camouflage jacket, vest, and helmet. She wore the military garb over a sleek monochromatic outfit consisting of a black turtleneck and a pair of black slacks.

The princess also wore a red poppy fastened to her vest, a symbol used since 1921 to commemorate soldiers who have been killed in war. Brits across the United Kingdom, particularly members of the royal family, wear the accessory throughout November to pay tribute to Remembrance Day, which occurs every year on November 11.

The Princess’ visit to the regiment comes three months after she was appointed as Colonel-in-Chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards (QDG) by King Charles in August.

The prestigious role was formerly filled by King Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother.

Kate got her hands dirty when she took a spin on a military tank and even flew a drone with the help of one of the regiment’s officers. She also took time out of the day to present some awards to members of the regiment, including long service and good conduct medals.

Humans weren’t the only ones celebrated at the event. Kate also formally promoted Trooper Longface Emrys Jones — a Bay Welsh mountain pony who has served as the regiment’s mascot since 2016 — from “Lance Corporal” to “Corporal.”

Related: Every Outfit Princess Kate Wore During Her and Prince William’s Royal Visit to B... Princess Kate takes Boston! The British royal and her husband, Prince William, arrived in Massachusetts on Wednesday, November 30, marking their first U.S. visit in eight years. Kate, 40, wasted no time serving looks, deplaning at Boston’s Logan Airport in a deep purple suit by Alexander McQueen. The sleek number featured a tailored blazer and […]

Afterward, Kate changed out of her military garb and into a black fitted blazer with gold buttons to meet with families of the regiment’s members. There, she listened intently as family members told her about their experiences and the welfare support available to them.

Of course, Kate understands what it means to be married to a member of the military. Her husband Prince William served in the Household Cavalry from 2006 to 2008 before joining the RAF Search and Rescue Force in 2009 and serving as a pilot in the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017.

Kate holds several military titles and is no stranger to slipping into military-style clothing during official royal visits.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In March 2023, she wore a camouflage hooded jacket, army green beanie and green khaki slacks to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in Wiltshire, England (she was appointed the Colonel of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in December 2022).

With Kate’s latest appointed military role, here’s to hoping we’ll see more of the Princess’ sporty camouflage outfits for years to come.