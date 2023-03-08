Camo Kate! The Princess of Wales wore military fatigues while undergoing a series of battle exercises with the British Army.

Princess Kate, 40, spent time with the Irish Guards — a regiment of the British Army known affectionately as “The Micks,” per the army website — on Wednesday, March 8, learning alongside the soldiers in the snowy trenches.

The Duchess of Cambridge dressed for the occasion with a camouflage jacket with army-green pants and black combat boots. She covered her hair, which she wore in a low braid, with a forest-green beanie. Beyond fitting in with the soldiers aesthetically, Kate also experienced hands-on training, including how to treat wounds while in battle.

“A snowy morning with the @irishguards on Salisbury Plain!” the official Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account shared on Wednesday alongside a series of photos from the duchess’ excursion. “The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

The post concluded, “Fantastic to be with ‘The Micks’ today seeing their hard work (whatever the weather!)”

Kate’s military training came the same day as the announcement that her niece Lilibet — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 21-month-old daughter — was bestowed with her royal title of princess.

The little one, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, was christened on Friday, March 3 in California. “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Us Weekly on Wednesday, using Lili’s princess title for the first time. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are also the proud parents of son Archie, 3.

Us confirmed that both Archie and Lili will soon have the titles of prince and princess on the royal website now that their grandfather, King Charles III, is monarch.

According to multiple outlets, Charles, 74, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate were invited to the ceremony but did not attend.

The royal family have infamously been at odds with the Sussexes since Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, stepped down from their positions as senior royals in 2020. Relations between the Archewell cofounders and the royals have only grown more tense in the years since, due in part to Harry and Meghan’s multiple tell-all interviews and bombshell allegations against The Firm.

Amid the drama, however — particularly on the heels of the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare — a spokesperson for the Archewell foundation told Us that Harry and Meghan were invited to Charles’ coronation in May.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” the representative said in a statement. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Keep scrolling to see Kate’s camo clothes and military training shots: