As any woman will tell you, the best way to kick off going back to work after an absence is with a fresh new cut. Clearly, Kate Middleton got the memo. The mother of three showed up for her first official appearance since the end of her maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis, on Tuesday, October 2, to visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground in London with a chic and event-appropriate outfit and a shorter haircut to match.

Let’s start with the most pressing element: the new tresses. The Duchess of Cambridge was rocking a shorter mane with fresh face-framing caramel highlights, wearing the look with a more relaxed tousle than we are typically used to seeing on her. But don’t worry, the look was still glossy and had some bounce.

See Which Stars Are Giving ‘Fashion Statement’ New Meaning with Clothes Featuring Cause-Supporting Slogans

This move is something of a Middleton signature, too. Following the birth of Princess Charlotte and her return from Maternity leave, the duchess got bangs. And it should be noted, prior to announcing her pregnancy with Louis, the now-mother of three debuted a lob — quite the change for the royal.

6 Looks We Predict You’ll See Meghan Markle Wear From Givenchy’s Latest Collection

Balancing her sleek and relaxed look was an outdoorsy and fall-appropriate outfit. The Duchess of Cambridge paired khaki-hued Zara jeans, a Joseph rose bud blouse and charcoal sweater with a khaki Fjallraven jacket. Add a pair of Penelope Chilvers boots (a Middleton repeat) and you’ve got yourself a classic outfit.

For more incredible Kate Middleton outfits, see her best sartorial moments here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!