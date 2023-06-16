Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Slay of the Day

Princess Kate Looks Bright and Beautiful in Green Leopard Print

By
princess-kate-green-leopard-print-dress
Princess Kate in Nuneaton, UK on June 15, 2023.Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Green with envy! Princess Kate proved that sometimes, it is easy being green, as she stunned in yet another memorable look. The Princess of Wales visited the Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, UK on Thursday, June 15, wearing a leopard print dress in an unexpected green and white colorway!

Kate wore the Cefinn Petra Silk Maxi Shirt Dress for the occasion. Cefinn is a go-to brand for the royal. This dress, however, costs £450 (approximately $577)… and is currently sold out. Luckily, we have a similar option you can buy right now — and on sale for under $35!

princess-kate-green-leopard-print-dress-1
Princess Kate in Nuneaton, UK on June 15, 2023. Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Get the Kirundo Ruffle Leopard Print Mini Dress (originally $60) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Kirundo dress is a very popular pick on Amazon, and while it comes in lots of different colors, it also comes in two shades of green and white leopard print so you can channel Kate and perfect the summer trend. We do love that this dress, however, is a mini, and adds on adorable ruffles at the hem and sleeve cuffs.

Still afraid this dress might be a little too warm to wear in the summer? Don’t go anywhere! On the very same Amazon page, you can find short-sleeve versions of the same design, letting you stay cool in the heat. If you’re hoping for a different design in general, however, we have some other great Amazon options for you, linked below!

princess-kate-green-leopard-print-dress-2
Princess Kate in Nuneaton, UK on June 15, 2023. Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Get the Kirundo Ruffle Leopard Print Mini Dress (originally $60) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more green leopard print dresses we love:

Looking for something else? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-summer-deals

15 of the Best Picks From Amazon's Hot Summer Deals — Up to 76% Off

Read article
kylie-jenner-gold-ballet-flats

Kylie Jenner Makes Gold Ballet Flats the Shoes of the Summer — Shop for $26

Read article
eva-longoria-pink-suit

Eva Longoria Is Pretty in Pink While Promoting Her New Movie — Get the Look

Read article

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories