Princess Kate Looks Bright and Beautiful in Green Leopard Print

Green with envy! Princess Kate proved that sometimes, it is easy being green, as she stunned in yet another memorable look. The Princess of Wales visited the Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, UK on Thursday, June 15, wearing a leopard print dress in an unexpected green and white colorway!

Kate wore the Cefinn Petra Silk Maxi Shirt Dress for the occasion. Cefinn is a go-to brand for the royal. This dress, however, costs £450 (approximately $577)… and is currently sold out. Luckily, we have a similar option you can buy right now — and on sale for under $35!

Get the Kirundo Ruffle Leopard Print Mini Dress (originally $60) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Kirundo dress is a very popular pick on Amazon, and while it comes in lots of different colors, it also comes in two shades of green and white leopard print so you can channel Kate and perfect the summer trend. We do love that this dress, however, is a mini, and adds on adorable ruffles at the hem and sleeve cuffs.

Still afraid this dress might be a little too warm to wear in the summer? Don’t go anywhere! On the very same Amazon page, you can find short-sleeve versions of the same design, letting you stay cool in the heat. If you’re hoping for a different design in general, however, we have some other great Amazon options for you, linked below!

