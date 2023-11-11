Princess Kate Middleton honored the late Queen Elizabeth II while at a Remembrance Day event with the royal family on Saturday, November 11.

The Princess of Wales, 41, wore a triple-strand pearl necklace, which appeared to be from the late queen’s jewelry collection. She paired the jewelry with a black dress and a traditional red poppy pin while at Royal Albert Hall in London for the Festival of Remembrance.

Pearls were a favorite of Elizabeth’s, who received a triple strand from her father King George IV for his coronation. The late king also gave Elizabeth a pearl every year for her birthday so that she had an elegant necklace by the time she turned 18.

Kate’s necklace appears to be the same one she previously wore from the monarch’s iconic collection at a lunch with Commonwealth leaders at Buckingham Palace two days before the queen’s state funeral in September 2022.

Pearls are traditionally considered appropriate mourning jewelry, which was fitting for Saturday’s event. The Festival of Remembrance is an annual commemorative concert dedicated to all those who have lost their lives in conflict. Remembrance Day honors those who died while in the armed forces, and there will be several events where the royal family honors late veterans throughout the weekend.

Kate attended the annual show alongside husband Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence.

More than one year after the queen’s death, the Princess of Wales has been trying to rework her image within the royal family.

“Kate feels the spotlight more than ever since the queen’s passing,” a source exclusively explained in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. “She’s in a new phase of her life, and she wants her image and actions to reflect that. Kate used to portray the perfect, feminine wife, mother and caregiver. Now she wants to be seen as a powerful and kind humanitarian leader.”

Kate — who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William — “wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of queen into a new generation,” the insider explained.

However, she’s still a mom first and wants to continue being a hands-on parent despite her schedule being filled with more engagements. The future queen feels busy, but that’s not a bad thing.

“The queen set such a high standard, and Kate goes out to every event feeling that burden,” the source explained. “But she truly loves the work she does, so it’s a joyful kind of pressure.”