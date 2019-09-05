



Kate Middleton just proved that although she may be the chicest mom on the planet, she’s also quite relatable, rewearing an incredibly affordable designer dress for her kids’ first day of school.

See Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

On Thursday, September 5, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in a red and white Michael Kors shirtdress as she dropped off her two oldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — at Thomas’s Battersea prep school with her husband Prince William.

Featuring long sleeves, a flowy midi hemline, a leather belt and buttons all the way up the front, this floral frock was the perfect fall-to-summer transition piece. Not to mention, the budget-friendly $175 price tag makes it so incredibly accessible. Unfortunately though, no one can get their hands on it anymore as the item has already completely sold out.

This is the second time the royal has been seen in this standout number. On her way to now sister-in-law Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding reception at Windsor Palace in May 2018, Middleton was spotted in this dress as she was leaving Kensington Palace. However, since she was sitting in the car we only caught a glimpse of it. Thank goodness we can catch a full look and admire it in its entirety now!

Proof Meghan Markle Is Taking Style Cues From Kate Middleton With Her Monochromatic Outfits: Pics

The Duke of Cambridge also looked casually dapper in a pair of brown pants, a blue button-up shirt and a navy blazer with brown boots. Both the six-year-old and four-year-old also looked wonderful in their matching navy school uniforms. With George in shorts, black shin-high socks and black loafers, Charlotte paired her skirt with strap-on black flats with white ankle-high socks.

This is far from the first time Middleton has repeated an outfit. In fact she’s done it quite a few times, especially when it comes to coat dresses. There was the red Catherine Walker coat dress with gold buttons she wore to the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019, after originally wearing it when arriving in New Zealand in 2014. And a three-time fave is her green and navy Alexander McQueen tartan dress coat that she’s worn in 2012, 2013 and again this year when visiting Scotland.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!