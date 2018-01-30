Kate Middleton has one of the most envied heads of hair on the planet, but it turns out, she’s not greedy about her strands — she’s actually willing to share them for a great cause. Prior to her pregnancy announcement, the royal chopped off 7 inches of her glossy brown hair, and allegedly donated it to charity!

Last summer, Middleton’s longtime stylist Joey Wheeler (of the Richard Ward salon in London) paid a visit to Kensington Palace to give the mom-to-be-of-three a cut — and Middleton suggested that they put her strands to good use by donating them to a charity that makes wigs for children going through cancer. Just imagine: somewhere in the world there’s a child who may be wearing Kate Middleton’s hair on their head.

Middleton’s locks of love were donated to a charity called the Little Princess Trust, according to the Sunday Express. The organization is Herefordshire-based and makes wigs from real hair and donates them to children who are undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatments. The Little Princess Trust was founded in 2006 by Simon and Wendy Tarplee in memory of their daughter who passed away from cancer. Since then, their work has funded over 5,500 wigs for sick children.

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t the only high profile donor to the Little Princess Trust — Harry Styles also donated his ponytail to the organization back in 2016.

Clearly, looking good is great but doing good while you look good is even better. Middleton, who spends most of her time doing philanthropic work, has found yet another way to do good, even when she is getting glam — and you can too! There are plenty of US based organizations, such as Locks of Love, which take donated hair to make wigs for sick people in need if the gesture appeals. Don’t’ have hair that’s long enough to donate? No problem — Tatcha has a one-for-one model which funds a day of school for a girl in a third world country, which means you can do good while you make sure you have gorgeous, glowing skin.

