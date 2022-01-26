A bargain buy! While Duchess Kate has plenty of multi-carat, multi-million dollar crown jewels in her collection, she just stepped out in a pair of earrings that cost — wait for it — $22! Oh, and we should mention that they’re still available.

The 40-year-old royal, who was visiting Shout, a mental health text messaging organization, has become a pretty big fan of the ASOS earrings. In fact, she’s worn the hoops a handful of times in recent months. And if history is any indication, they’re going to sell out quick so make your move, ASAP.



The Hold Still author’s earrings aren’t the only item from her look that’s available to shop. Her Betty Buckle belt from ba&sh is currently in stock at Bloomingdales and retails for $135.

As for her dress? While the leopard-print number is currently unavailable, we do have all the deets so you can set your notifications for when the time comes. The chiffon midi-dress is from Derek Lam 10 Crosby — and it’s no surprise why it caught the royal’s eye. It manages to make animal-print look seriously sophisticated.

Of course, the royal also flashed her gorgeous engagement ring at the event. The sapphire stone originally belonged to Princess Diana but was given to Duchess Kate in 2010 when she got engaged to Prince William.

Unlike her ASOS earrings, the ring is priceless. The same can be said for a handful of her other jewels, many of which have been passed down by her late mother-in-law or on loan to her from the Queen.

Most recently, the mom of three honored both women in her 40th birthday portraits. In two of the photos, which were snapped by Paolo Roversi, the duchess wore Princess Diana’s Collingwood earrings and Three-Strand Bracelet.

The diamond and pearl stunners were given to the Princess of Wales as a wedding gift from Collingwood jewelers. The pearl bracelet on the other hand was designed for the late royal in 1988 by Nigel Milne.

Duchess Kate inherited the jewels as Princess Diana requested in a “letter of wishes” that her jewelry be divided between Prince Harry and Prince William so that “their wives may, in due course, have it or use it.”

In the final portrait, which featured the Duchess of Cambridge in a vibrant red Alexander McQueen gown, she stunned in the Queen’s Diamond Frame earrings.