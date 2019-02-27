Just call her the ice queen! Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed a night out in Belfast on Wednesday, February 27, as part of their surprise trip to Northern Ireland, and the Duchess stunned in a shimmering $2,480 Missoni dress (that is still in stock in a few sizes!).

For a party at Belfast’s Empire Music Hall, the mom-of-three was sparkling in the pleated mididress that was giving Us all kinds of Queen Elsa from Frozen vibes (in the best way possible, of course!). The mint green design is made of the Italian fashion house’s iconic light-weight knit and features a tasteful V-neckline and bubble sleeves. She accessorized the look with a pendant necklace, neutral clutch, suede pumps and bouncy blowout.

According to Kensington Palace, the evening’s festivities included representatives from Northern Ireland’s business, arts and sport sectors, including Dame Mary Peters, who was just appointed Lady Companion of the Most Noble of the Garter by Queen Elizabeth II. The celebratory nature makes Middleton’s dazzling duds all the more perfect of a choice.

The party was the third outing of the day for the busy Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Earlier, they visited Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh to meet with children. Middleton kept things casual for the outdoor appearance, rocking a navy Barbour puffer coat over her Ralph Lauren sweater, black skinny jeans and New Balance sneakers.

Upon arriving in Belfast, the Duchess changed into a scarlet red Carolina Herrera coat but kept on the same black jeans. She swapped her comfy kicks for edgy L.K. Bennett lace-up booties that offered a cool complement to her classic topper.

But it’s her shimmering dress that undoubtedly stole the show. While it remains to be seen what else will be on the couple’s itinerary for the rest of the whirlwind trip, we’re thinking it will be tough to top this icy stunner!

