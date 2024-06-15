Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kate Middleton’s Pearl Earrings in New Photo Hint at Meaningful Symbolism Amid Cancer Treatment

By
Kate Middletons Pearl Earrings in New Photo Hint at Meaningful Symbolism Amid Cancer Treatment
Kate Middleton Kensington Palace / MEGA

Princess Kate Middleton’s pearl earrings might hold significant symbolism as she undergoes cancer treatment.

On Friday, June 14, the Princess of Wales, 42, shared an update on her health in a statement shared via Instagram by Kensington Palace, which included a photo of Kate standing by a tree on the Windsor estate. Along with a pair of dark wash jeans and a tan, pinstripe sports coat, Kate’s Annoushka pearl earrings (officially labeled the Baroque Pearl Earring Drops) stood out against her brown tresses. Elegant and understated, she has worn these earrings to public events since 2012.

According to jewelers at Marahlago, pearls are “often associated with good luck” and are “seen as a symbol of turning something negative into something positive” because of its “unique formation,” wherein an “irritant inside a mollusk shell transforms into a beautiful gemstone.”

In her health update, Kate shared that she was “making good progress” in her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Related: Every Royal Who Attended Trooping the Colour Amid Family’s Health Crisis

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” Kate shared in her statement on Friday.

Kate Middletons Pearl Earrings in New Photo Hint at Meaningful Symbolism Amid Cancer Treatment
Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she continued. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Yesno black Overalls Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag This Cozy and Comfortable Overalls Set While it’s Still 40% Off! View Deal

Kate attended the Trooping the Colour, the annual birthday celebration for King Charles III, one day after sharing her health update. Present with Kate were her husband, Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5. The Princess of Wales’ ears were adorned with a different pair of pearl earrings, which she paired with a white, long-sleeved Jenny Packham dress and a white Philip Treacy headpiece.

Everything to Know About the 2024 Trooping the Colour

Related: 2024 Trooping the Colour: What to Know About the Annual Royal Event

Saturday’s Trooping the Colour marked Kate’s first public appearance since undergoing her preventative chemotherapy treatment. She confirmed her diagnosis in March.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate said in her statement on Friday. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.”

In this article

Kate Middleton, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Princess Kate

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!