Kate Moss Nearly Shows Off Her Birthday Suit as She Celebrates Her 50th in Paris

Kate Moss. Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kate Moss turned 50 in a naked dress.

The iconic supermodel rang in the milestone at the Ritz hotel in Paris on Tuesday, January 16, wearing a completely see-through black lace gown. The look — which was sourced by New York Vintage, per Vogue — clung to Moss’ figure and featured a floral pattern throughout. Moss paired the floor-length number with a black silk cape by Alexandra King and sparkly black sandal heels. 

For glam, Moss rocked her signature soft glow, which featured rosy cheeks and heavy eyeliner. She wore her sunny blonde mane loose and tousled to one side. 

At the swanky hotel, Moss was joined by some of fashion and beauty’s biggest names, including Stella McCartney, Haider Ackermann and Charlotte Tilbury. (Moss has frequently worn Charlotte Tilbury products on the red carpet and was recently named the face of the cosmetic company’s Beautiful Skin Foundation.) 

Moss’ close friends and family members also celebrated her big day via social media.

Kate Moss Birthday
Pierre Suu/GC Images

Naomi Campbell happily welcomed Moss to the “fabulous fifties,” sharing a carousel of photos of the models together through the years. “You’re my chosen family, and I treasure our decades of sisterhood. We’ve had more unforgettable moments than I care to remember. LOL,” gushed Campbell, 53. “Whether it was a photoshoot in Paris, Havana Cuba or our trip to South Africa to visit Nelson Mandela, or riding in the open-top bus as part of the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we continue to reign, representing south London to the world! Enjoy your special day! And may God bestow tons of blessings on you.” 

Moss’ daughter and fellow catwalk queen, Lila Moss, shared a throwback black-and-white snap of the two when Lila was a baby, writing, “Happy birthday mummy! I love you to the moon and back and back again.”

Ahead of her big birthday, Moss revealed she’s in “denial” about growing older. “I’m not turning 50. No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50,” she said in a September 2023 interview with The Times. 

