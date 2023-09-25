Kate Moss is in “denial” about turning 50.

The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about growing older in a Sunday, September 24, interview with The Times. “I’m not turning 50,” she told the U.K. publication of reaching the milestone in January 2024. “No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.”

While Moss is rejecting the idea of aging, she asserted that she hasn’t undergone any cosmetic treatments — like botox or fillers — to preserve her youthful glow. “No comment,” she told The Times when asked about potential procedures. “Au naturel. Next.”

Moss explained that she “moonbathes,” which is the practice of lying under the moon to soak up lunar energy. “I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in the garden. … Just cleansing the crystal, charging the crystals,” she said.

Moss also shared that she still smokes “occasionally” but teased she’ll drop the habit at some point. “I’ve heard when you stop, you can really tell [by your skin]. But I haven’t stopped … yet,” Moss told the newspaper.

The runway star did reveal, however, one aspect of her life that has changed: partying. “I’m not really into it,” she explained to The Times. “I do get FOMO sometimes, like, ‘Oh, I wish I’d gone to that or was hanging out with everybody.’”

She added, “When I do go out, I leave at midnight — that’s my cut-off. I’ve seen everyone, everyone’s talked sense. After that, people start repeating themselves. So then I go home.”

Outside of her public life as a model, Moss is the mother of daughter Lila, whom she shares with Jefferson Hack, the co-founder of Dazed magazine.

Lila, 20, is following in her famous mom’s modeling footsteps, embarking on her own career in fashion. She became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018 before making her catwalk debut in Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

Most recently, Lila made headlines when she channeled Kate in a black slip dress on the red carpet at the Royal Academy Arts Summer Preview Party on June 6.

While Lila’s latest look was clearly inspired by her mom, the young star kept her getup slightly more conservative than Kate’s historically barely-there fashion. (In 1993, the former Playboy model rocked a completely see-through dress with black panties and flip flop at an Elite Model Agency Look of the Year event.)