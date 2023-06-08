Seeing double! Lila Moss took a page out of supermodel mom Kate Moss’ playbook with her latest fashion look.

Lila, 20, stunned in a black Versace slip dress while walking the red carpet at the Royal Academy Arts Summer Preview Party on Tuesday, June 6. The model paired the ensemble with high-heel strappy sandals and dainty silver jewelry, making for the perfect ’90s throwback moment reminiscent of her mother’s own signature style.

Kate, now 49, has been known for her effortless fashion looks— especially when it comes to slinky slip dresses with spaghetti straps and floor-sweeping gowns. The England native also tends to keep it simple by styling her blonde tresses tucked behind her ears. For glam, she’ll often opt for soft pinks and subtle glitter — which Lila also matched while walking Tuesday’s red carpet.

While Lila’s latest look was clearly inspired by her mom, the YSL Beauty ambassador kept it slightly more conservative than Kate’s historically barely-there fashion. (In 1993, the former Playboy model rocked a completely see-through dress with black panties and flip flop at an Elite Model Agency Look of the Year event.)

Kate has since ditched fully-sheer getups, but still turns to simple slip gowns for her biggest fashion moments. She donned a blush-colored Fendi slip at the 2023 Met Gala — alongside her mini-me daughter — which honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld in May.

Lila, meanwhile, is a style icon of her own accord. She presented looks by British designer Kim Jones for Fund’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and stunned in a chic black-and-white garb alongside her mom at Dior’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week.

In February, the socialite was named the newest stateside ambassador for YSL Beauty, starring in the brand’s makeup campaigns wearing the French luxury label’s most coveted products such as the Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick, Lash Clash Mascara, and Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss.

“I’m so excited to be working with YSL Beauty,” Lila saiin a statement shared with Us Weekly at the time. “Being authentic and staying true to myself is really important to me and I’m so pleased to help spread YSL Beauty’s message of empowerment and self-expression through makeup.”

In her first photos unveiled in collaboration with the brand, Lila posed in a natural face of makeup, telling V Magazine in a February interview that "no-makeup-makeup" is one of her favorites because it "fits my aesthetic and feels more natural."

“I remember the first time I found an eyelash curler and was like, ‘What is this?’” she quipped to the outlet. “My mum used it on me, and it’s been an essential part of my makeup routine ever since. I curl my eyelashes even when I’m not wearing any makeup, it makes me feel awake and I look more presentable even without any makeup on.”