Kate Moss Takes the Plunge in Low-Cut ‘Naked’ Dress and Nearly Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction

By
Kate Moss Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction 168 Kate Moss returns to her partying ways, as she is seen appearing rather unsteady on her feet and tired, as she enjoys a late night out at Annabel's private members club, and then Lou Lou's private members club in Mayfair
Kate Moss. WM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Fashion can be risky — and Kate Moss is living proof! The supermodel almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction while partying in London on Wednesday, November 9.

Kate Moss Through the Years

Read article

The catwalk queen, 48, was a glistening sight in a sparkly “naked” dress, which she wore to her Diet Coke party. (The U.K. native was recently appointed creative director of the beverage brand.)

Her sultry gown was adorned with metallic beads and featured a plunging neckline. Moss opted to go topless under the look, allowing the low-cut bodice to almost reveal her chest. The runway star paired the piece with a long black coat, a velvet clutch and shiny platform pumps.

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent weeks that Moss has donned a see-through silhouette. For WSJ. Magazine’s 12th annual Innovator Awards on November 3, Moss rocked a sheer olive-green design by Saint Laurent. The number featured a cutout at the top, a hood — which the blonde beauty wore over her head — and a sheer skirt. She accessorized with dangling earrings and stacked bracelets.

That night, Moss wore the look in celebration of Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who was being honored at the soiree. In addition to Moss, a host of other models including Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Amber Valletta wore figure-hugging outfits by the fashion house at the event in support of Vaccarello.

See Kate Moss’ All-Time Best Fashion Looks That Prove Great Style Knows No Age

Read article

Valletta’s getup was similar to Moss’ outfit as it was also equipped with a hood. The Dead Silence star’s dress, however, was finalized with a sexy one-shoulder design. Bieber, 25, for her part, wore a black frock that was made with a round neck and a gathered bodice.

Kate Moss Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction 168 170 Kate Moss Has A Wardrobe Malfunction When Leaving Annabels And Loulou's Members Club At 3am
Kate Moss. WP Pix / SplashNews.com

Moss is no rookie to the “naked” dress trend — in fact she’s been rocking the racy style for years.

In 1993, she famously wore a translucent slip dress to the Elite Model Agency Look of the Year contest party, pairing only with black underwear.

About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Read article

Of the unforgettable look, Moss told British Vogue in 2020: “I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in newspaper.” She continued: “It was the flash that made it look naked ’cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out, I didn’t think it was that see-through. But obviously, it was.”

Moss added: “I mean, had I known I’d be talking about it 30 years later… good dress, good night.”

