Fashion can be risky — and Kate Moss is living proof! The supermodel almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction while partying in London on Wednesday, November 9.

The catwalk queen, 48, was a glistening sight in a sparkly “naked” dress, which she wore to her Diet Coke party. (The U.K. native was recently appointed creative director of the beverage brand.)

Her sultry gown was adorned with metallic beads and featured a plunging neckline. Moss opted to go topless under the look, allowing the low-cut bodice to almost reveal her chest. The runway star paired the piece with a long black coat, a velvet clutch and shiny platform pumps.

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent weeks that Moss has donned a see-through silhouette. For WSJ. Magazine’s 12th annual Innovator Awards on November 3, Moss rocked a sheer olive-green design by Saint Laurent. The number featured a cutout at the top, a hood — which the blonde beauty wore over her head — and a sheer skirt. She accessorized with dangling earrings and stacked bracelets.

That night, Moss wore the look in celebration of Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who was being honored at the soiree. In addition to Moss, a host of other models including Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Amber Valletta wore figure-hugging outfits by the fashion house at the event in support of Vaccarello.

Valletta’s getup was similar to Moss’ outfit as it was also equipped with a hood. The Dead Silence star’s dress, however, was finalized with a sexy one-shoulder design. Bieber, 25, for her part, wore a black frock that was made with a round neck and a gathered bodice.

Moss is no rookie to the “naked” dress trend — in fact she’s been rocking the racy style for years.

In 1993, she famously wore a translucent slip dress to the Elite Model Agency Look of the Year contest party, pairing only with black underwear.

Of the unforgettable look, Moss told British Vogue in 2020: “I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in newspaper.” She continued: “It was the flash that made it look naked ’cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out, I didn’t think it was that see-through. But obviously, it was.”

Moss added: “I mean, had I known I’d be talking about it 30 years later… good dress, good night.”