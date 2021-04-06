Too Cute! Katharine McPhee Twins With Baby Boy in Tie-Dye Bathing Suits

Twinning! Katharine McPhee and her baby boy, Rennie, looked cute as can be in matching swimsuits during the Foster family vacation in Turks and Caicos on Monday, April 5.

The 37-year-old new mom, who welcomed her first child with husband David Foster, 70, in February 2021, clearly wasted no time dressing herself and her little one in matching attire.

Thankfully, finding coordinating swim clothes wasn’t all too difficult. On March 30, McPhee’s stepdaughter Sara Foster released a new collaboration with Summersalt, a female-founded swimwear brand, with options for the whole family.

“It was important for me to represent an entire family, whatever that looks like for you,” Sara said in a statement at the time. “After all, we need to take advantage of matching with our kids as long as they let us.”

The Smash alum heard what Sara had to say! During the trip, McPhee whipped out The Perfect High Leg One Piece, which retails for $125, and dressed her baby boy in The Boy’s Swim Short, $45. Both suits feature the same Cotton Candy Skies pastel print.

It’s unclear if David Foster matched his wife and sixth child, but the collection does include a Men’s Swim Short for $80. (The composer, 71, is also the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.)

McPhee and her baby boy weren’t the only members of the Foster clan to be #twinning. Sara and Jordan also rocked the same swimsuits as their children, as well as Sara’s husband, Tommy Hass.

Sara took to Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from the family’s vacation, including an adorable matchy-matchy picture featuring a few from the Foster clan.

She also poked fun at her 10-year-old daughter for taking her TikTok skills all the way from the family’s home in California to their resort in Amanyara. She captioned the Instagram Story, “Came to paradise to do the same sh—t she does at home.”

Despite the family dynamic being a bit untraditional, with McPhee being younger than some of her step children, the blended crew gets along quite well.

“It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly. She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we’re very grateful for her,” Erin exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019.