Katherine Heigl Celebrates 45th Birthday With Epic Taylor Swift-Inspired Merch From Her Friends

By
Courtesy of Katherine Heigl/Instagram

Katherine Heigl celebrated her 45th birthday Swiftie style.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, to gush about her birthday celebrations, sharing snaps of her and her friends wearing matching Taylor Swift-inspired Eras Tour T-shirts.

The original merch that Swift, 34, designed for fans includes images of the singer throughout all of the different “eras” in her career. For Heigl, her close pals swapped the photos of Swift out for images of the Grey’s Anatomy alum throughout the different “eras” of her life, including moments from Heigl’s modeling days before she became an actress.

Underneath the collage of photos read: “Forty Five, Katie’s Version.” The phrase is a direct nod to “Taylor’s Version,” a term that Swift has added to the ends of song and album titles she re-recorded after her masters were sold by her former manager, Scooter Braun.

Katherine-Heigl-and-Josh-Kelley-family-3

In other images, Heigl and her girlfriends could be seen posing in sparkly outfits, with one pal wearing a fun black and purple witch hat. A sign on a table set with candles and flowers read: “Welcome to an evening of enchantment as we celebrate another year of life and adventure.” Another snap of the table showed personalized astrological place settings.

Courtesy of Katherine Heigl/Instagram

Before she put on her Eras Tour-inspired tee, Heigl wore a sleeveless cream ruffled shirt tucked into a black ruffled skirt. She accessorized the look with a pink belt and pink and silver sparkly knee-high boots. In addition to her friends, Heigl also posed for the camera with husband Josh Kelley, who wore a simple black collared shirt, brown belt and black jeans.

Courtesy of Katherine Heigl/Instagram

Heigl captioned the post: “So grateful to these extraordinary women for making their way to Utah to celebrate my 45th with me! It was truly a magical couple of days just soaking in all the love and laughter and soul renewing connection. I love you guys so much and thank the heavens every day that I am making this journey through life with you all by my side! And a big thank you to Caroline at @clementinedesignaz for turning my home into the most magical mystical space to celebrate in!”

Heigl and Kelley, 43, packed up their lives in Hollywood and made the move to Utah in 2010, where they currently live on a ranch with their three children — Naleigh, 14, Adalaide, 11, and Joshua, 7.

In addition to their three children, Heigl and Kelley also look after horses, donkeys, goats, pigs, chickens, cats and dogs.

Courtesy of Katherine Heigl/Instagram

Before officially moving to the state, the pair originally built houses in Utah that they intended to be vacation homes. Over time, they found themselves spending more and more time there, and eventually made it their primary residence.

“I think my children sometimes wish they were in more of a hub-bubby, exciting city,” Heigl said in a September interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna. “But I said to them recently, ‘Listen, I understand that you are sacrificing that in some ways, but I still think it was the right choice for us as a family because I am more centered and aware of what’s going on in your life. It’s a smaller town, I know who your friends are, I know who you’re spending time with, I know what’s up with school.’ It’s just easier for me to keep my finger on the pulse.”

Katherine Heigl

