Katherine Heigl celebrated her 45th birthday Swiftie style.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, to gush about her birthday celebrations, sharing snaps of her and her friends wearing matching Taylor Swift-inspired Eras Tour T-shirts.

The original merch that Swift, 34, designed for fans includes images of the singer throughout all of the different “eras” in her career. For Heigl, her close pals swapped the photos of Swift out for images of the Grey’s Anatomy alum throughout the different “eras” of her life, including moments from Heigl’s modeling days before she became an actress.

Underneath the collage of photos read: “Forty Five, Katie’s Version.” The phrase is a direct nod to “Taylor’s Version,” a term that Swift has added to the ends of song and album titles she re-recorded after her masters were sold by her former manager, Scooter Braun.

Related: Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's Family Photo Album With Their 3 Kids Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have a home life full of love with daughters Naleigh and Adalaide and son Joshua. The Grey’s Anatomy alum and the singer met when she starred as the female lead in his 2005 music video for “Only You.” The musician reflected on this moment in 2019 via Instagram, writing, “She […]

In other images, Heigl and her girlfriends could be seen posing in sparkly outfits, with one pal wearing a fun black and purple witch hat. A sign on a table set with candles and flowers read: “Welcome to an evening of enchantment as we celebrate another year of life and adventure.” Another snap of the table showed personalized astrological place settings.

Before she put on her Eras Tour-inspired tee, Heigl wore a sleeveless cream ruffled shirt tucked into a black ruffled skirt. She accessorized the look with a pink belt and pink and silver sparkly knee-high boots. In addition to her friends, Heigl also posed for the camera with husband Josh Kelley, who wore a simple black collared shirt, brown belt and black jeans.

Heigl captioned the post: “So grateful to these extraordinary women for making their way to Utah to celebrate my 45th with me! It was truly a magical couple of days just soaking in all the love and laughter and soul renewing connection. I love you guys so much and thank the heavens every day that I am making this journey through life with you all by my side! And a big thank you to Caroline at @clementinedesignaz for turning my home into the most magical mystical space to celebrate in!”

Heigl and Kelley, 43, packed up their lives in Hollywood and made the move to Utah in 2010, where they currently live on a ranch with their three children — Naleigh, 14, Adalaide, 11, and Joshua, 7.

Related: Katherine Heigl’s Most Telling 'Grey’s Anatomy' Quotes Since Izzie's Exit It’s been over a decade since Grey’s Anatomy fans saw Izzie, but that doesn’t mean that fans have forgotten about the former Seattle Grace doc — or her portrayer, Katherine Heigl. “I felt very protective of Izzie,” Heigl told USA Today in 2010. “I really loved her. I felt she was an admirable woman who […]

In addition to their three children, Heigl and Kelley also look after horses, donkeys, goats, pigs, chickens, cats and dogs.

Before officially moving to the state, the pair originally built houses in Utah that they intended to be vacation homes. Over time, they found themselves spending more and more time there, and eventually made it their primary residence.

“I think my children sometimes wish they were in more of a hub-bubby, exciting city,” Heigl said in a September interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna. “But I said to them recently, ‘Listen, I understand that you are sacrificing that in some ways, but I still think it was the right choice for us as a family because I am more centered and aware of what’s going on in your life. It’s a smaller town, I know who your friends are, I know who you’re spending time with, I know what’s up with school.’ It’s just easier for me to keep my finger on the pulse.”