Kathy Hilton is spilling her beauty secrets.

In a candid chat with Us Weekly at her Bel Air abode, Hilton, 65, revealed that her wellness routine begins with her skin — namely, laser treatments.

“The Lyma Laser is amazing, I really love it,” she told Us, adding that she enjoys taking advantage of the latest developments in skincare technology. “My feeling is […] there’s so many things out there right now that are available to us. Why not try it? I’ve always been into skincare.”

The Lyma Laser in question is an FDA-approved laser tool that consumers can use safely at home. Designed to reach the base layer of the skin, its medical grade technology effectively targets wrinkles, redness, scarring, pigmentation and more.

According to a press release, the Lyma Laser “is proven to ‘switch on’ the genes associated with repair and rejuvenation and ‘switch off’ those associated with aging: skin doesn’t just look younger; it is younger.”

Hilton discovered the skincare tool through her daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton, who had been recommended the product by facialist Joanna Czech.

In addition to her at-home laser treatments, Kathy also shared that she likes to dry brush every day and drink a liquid gold collagen drink to increase hydration and elasticity in her skin. As for her go-to skincare products?

“I believe that you have to have a good exfoliator. My favorite is from Skinceuticals,” Kathy revealed to Us, adding, “I love to dermaplane my face with the Sonic Eraser pro.”

Kathy recently treated her closest friends to a day of wellness at her Bel-Air mansion, where they got to experience the Lyma Laser first hand. Tarot readings, flower arranging, brow shaping, makeup touch-ups and dry hair styling were also provided to guests.

Some of the attendees included her sister Kyle Richards, Kelly Osbourne, Lauren King, Alexa Dell, Faye Resnick, Bijou Phillips and Bernadette Leonard.

With reporting by Amanda Williams