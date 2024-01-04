Your account
Stylish

Katie Holmes Dons a Double-Breasted Coat for a Chilly Day in NYC

By
katie-holmes-double-breasted-coat
Katie Holmes in NYC on January 3, 2024.Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Katie Holmes’ city style continues to slay in 2024.

The actress was spotted in the Big Apple on Wednesday, January 3, in a sleek, all-black outfit. Her hair piled into a bun, she kept warm in a double-breasted coat that reached past her knees, her hands tucked into the side pockets. She also wore a turtleneck, jeans, loafers and aviator sunglasses.

As always, we now want this look for ourselves. That doesn’t have to mean spending hundreds on a fancy coat though. This wool-blend coat from Amazon is a great look-alike — and it’s under $70!

Katie Holmes in NYC on January 3, 2024. Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
See it!

Get the Chartou Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Overcoat for just $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Finding a long coat for this price might make you question the quality and expect pure polyester, but this find is actually made with 30% wool! It’s soft, it’s warm and it looks elevated. And, of course, it comes in black — along with camel, grey and red!

Related: Love Katie Holmes' Fiery Red Crossbody? We Found a Similar Style for Under $50

Like Holmes’ coat, this Amazon pick has notched lapels, a double-breasted design and side pockets. It also adds on a removable tie at the waist you can use to highlight your figure/change up your look. Want to get the right size on the first try? Make sure to check out the chart in the photos!

Shot of an attractive young woman cleansing her face with a wipe in front of the bathroom mirror

Deal of the Day

Peach Fuzz? Upper Lip Hair? This ‘Flawless’ Facial Hair Remover Is Now $16 View Deal

CHARTOU Women's Elegant Lapel Collar Double Breasted Regular Wool Blend Overcoat Coat Belt (Large, Black)
CHARTOU

Chartou Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Overcoat

$69
See it!

Want to see some other options we spotted on our search? Scroll below to keep shopping!

Shop more double-breasted coats we love:

IDEALSANXUN Peacoat Women Coat Long Winter Coats Fall Fashion Outfits 2023 Midi Length Ladies Dressy Warm Double Breasted Wool Trench Coat, Black, L
IDEALSANXUN

Idealsanxun Double-Breasted Coat

$66
See it!
Fisoew Women Double Breasted Coats Long Winter Work Office Overcoat Pocketed Outwear with Belt
Fisoew
$86
See it!
Escalier Women's Wool Trench Coat Double-Breasted Jacket with Belts Black L
Escalier
You save: 45%

Escalier Double-Breasted Wool Trench Coat

$120$220
See it!

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Katie Holmes’ Latest Unexpected Style Statement Is a Deconstructed Trench Coat and Ballet Flats

In this article

More Stories

