Katie Holmes’ city style continues to slay in 2024.

The actress was spotted in the Big Apple on Wednesday, January 3, in a sleek, all-black outfit. Her hair piled into a bun, she kept warm in a double-breasted coat that reached past her knees, her hands tucked into the side pockets. She also wore a turtleneck, jeans, loafers and aviator sunglasses.

As always, we now want this look for ourselves. That doesn’t have to mean spending hundreds on a fancy coat though. This wool-blend coat from Amazon is a great look-alike — and it’s under $70!

Get the Chartou Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Overcoat for just $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Finding a long coat for this price might make you question the quality and expect pure polyester, but this find is actually made with 30% wool! It’s soft, it’s warm and it looks elevated. And, of course, it comes in black — along with camel, grey and red!

Like Holmes’ coat, this Amazon pick has notched lapels, a double-breasted design and side pockets. It also adds on a removable tie at the waist you can use to highlight your figure/change up your look. Want to get the right size on the first try? Make sure to check out the chart in the photos!

