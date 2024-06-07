Katie Holmes no longer has her viral cashmere bra and matching cardigan from Khaite.

“I gave it to a friend,” Holmes, 45, revealed during the Thursday, June 6, episode of Vogue’s “The Run Through” podcast when asked whether she’s ever worn the look again since the 2019 moment.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to wear this again. I can’t,’” Holmes shared, implying that the outfit became larger than life.

Holmes nearly broke the internet when she was photographed in the Big Apple wearing the sexy gray knit bra and the loose fitting cardigan, which she wore open and off her shoulder. She teamed the pieces with a pair of classic blue jeans.

The actress previously reflected on the style statement in an April 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine, sharing that she still has “no idea” why the outfit went viral.

“I love the brand Khaite,” Holmes told the publication. “But I have no idea why that took off. I’m not sure. I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward.”

Holmes introduced a new cardigan and bra pairing earlier this year. She was spotted in New York City on February 27 rocking a black sweater, which she wore buttoned only at her cleavage, subtly exposing her lace bra. The actress paired the pieces with coordinating knit pants, a tiny Chanel bag and pointed-toe shoes. Holmes accessorized with a sparkly necklace that lined her décolletage. She added a pop of color to the look with a red lip and wore her brunette tresses in a low braid.

Of course, the bra-and-cardigan combo isn’t the only memorable fashion moment to come from Holmes.

In December 2022, she stirred fashionistas into a frenzy when she wore a blue silk mini dress over jeans at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Making the look all the more interesting, she topped it off with black sneakers.

Fans were quick to question the look, joking that Holmes had transported Us back to the early 2000s. Holmes’ stylist, Brie Welch, later addressed the chatter in an interview with The New York Times.

Welch explained that the strapless design was actually a top and not a frock. “We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans,” she told the newspaper, adding that both she and Holmes wanted to create a “youthful” feel for the holiday soiree.