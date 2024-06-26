Katy Perry turned up the heat at the Balenciaga haute couture fall/winter 2025 show.

Perry, 39, went topless underneath a fur coat while stepping out in Paris ahead of the label’s presentation on Wednesday, June 26. The black garment featured a dramatic collar, a floor-length design and rolled up sleeves. Perry — who wore the coat unbuttoned, exposing her bare chest — accessorized with black ripped tights, heels and dark sunglasses.

Following the show, the singer showed off her makeup via Instagram. Her glam included a dewy base, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and pink lips. She slicked her brunette locks back in an updo.

Elsewhere during Paris Fashion Week, Perry sizzled in a red frock featuring a one-shoulder neckline and short skirt while leaving her hotel on Tuesday, June 25. The design was complete with an extra long train featuring the lyrics of her upcoming single, “Woman’s World.” Perry paired the piece with sheer black tights and pointed-toe heels.

The American Idol alum also showed some skin while walking in the Vogue World show on Sunday, June 23. She strutted down the catwalk in a Noir Kei Ninomiya dress featuring a leather cutout design that exposed her figure. The skirt of the piece was finished with nude and black floral embellishments. Perry completed the naked look with lace-up heels.

Her makeup included winged out eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, a warm contour, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Perry topped her glam off with her brunette mane styled in a half-up hairdo.

Perry recently stepped out in another sexy look in March, while attending the Billboard Women in Music Awards. For the soirée, she rocked a cherry red two-piece by Ellie Misner that featured a lace-up skirt exposing her bare bum and black G-string. Perry completed her daring look with a matching corset top, a butterfly prosthetic tattoo and pearl jewelry.