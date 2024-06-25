Katy Perry has caused quite the stir at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with her array of avant garde outfits — but the dress she wore on Tuesday, June 25, takes the cake.

The 39-year-old singer was photographed outside The Ritz Hotel in a red one-shoulder mini dress. As she exited her car and walked past the throngs of cheering fans, the train of her dress appeared to grow longer and longer with each step she took.

Some fans are speculating that the train measures over 200 yards in length.

Upon closer inspection, the lyrics of her upcoming single, “Woman’s World,” can be seen printed on the lengthy train in white capital letters.

Perry accessorized the daring dress with a pair of black tights and black closed-toe heels. She wore her hair down in soft waves and sported long lashes, matte foundation and pink lipstick.

Although Perry has already given fans a sneak peak of “Woman’s World” via TikTok, the song will officially premiere on Thursday, July 11. Its music video is scheduled to drop the following day.

Before becoming a walking marketing campaign, Perry stepped out in two other memorable ensembles.

The singer participated in Vogue World: Paris on Sunday, June 23, wearing a revealing cut-out dress by Noir Kei Ninomiya. The dress was made of leather and tulle and featured 3D floral adornments. She joined the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, FKA Twigs, Ciara and Venus and Serena Williams, who also walked in the 40-minute outdoor show.

The following day, on Monday, June 24, Perry attended the premiere of Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge in a Y2K-inspired denim look. The outfit featured a cropped lace-up bodice top, a floor-length skirt with metal ring cut-outs and a matching ruffled jacket, which she wore off-the-shoulders.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week officially began on Monday and is scheduled to end on Thursday, June 27.