Fans are convinced Kesha is throwing subtle shade at Katy Perry.

“Lol,” Kesha, 37, shared via X on Monday, June 17, after it was announced that Perry, 39, had collaborated with Dr. Luke for her new single “Women’s World.”

Perry announced on Monday that the first single from her forthcoming era is set to drop on Friday, July 11. A deeper analysis by fans revealed that Perry teamed up with disgraced producer Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald) on the song.

The timing of Kesha’s social media post caused fans to speculate that she was referencing Perry’s song announcement.

“Is this Katy shade?” one social media user asked. Another added, “Woman’s [sic] world … produced by … yeah. heavy on the LOL.”

Some X users also shared their support for Kesha in replies to her post.

Neither singer has spoken publicly about the fan speculation. Us Weekly has reached out to Kesha and Perry’s reps for comment.

Kesha has a long history with Dr. Luke, whom she accused of assault in 2014. According to a lawsuit filed by Kesha at the time, the alleged incident took place in 2005. The singer claimed she had woken up in Dr. Luke’s bed “sore and sick with no memory of how she got there.” The lawsuit further claimed that Dr. Luke had threatened to “shut her career down” if Kesha ever spoke publicly about the alleged assault.

Dr. Luke denied her allegations and hit back with a defamation suit.

By August 2016, Kesha dropped her suit against Dr. Luke in favor of “getting back to work,” her lawyer Daniel Petrocelli told Us in a statement at the time. Dr. Luke continued with his defamation lawsuit, which was finally settled in June 2023.

“Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution,” a statement shared via Kesha’s TikTok read, explaining to fans that “only God knows what happened” the night of her alleged assault.

“I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one,” she continued. “I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Six months after the suit was settled, it was announced that Kesha had officially parted ways with Dr. Luke’s record label, Kemosabe Records.

“Jack Rovner confirms, after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect,” a rep for told Us Weekly in December 2023.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.