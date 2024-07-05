Katy Perry showed off her 4th of July style in the sexiest way possible.

Perry, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 4, to give fans a glimpse of her festive outfit, which featured a bedazzled bodysuit. The piece was complete with one blue and white star patterned cup, one red and white striped cup, thin sparkly straps and cutouts over her torso. Perry, who was styled by Heather Picchiottino, completed her look with low-waisted denim bottoms.

Just like the cultural icon Rosie the Riveter, Perry wrapped her brunette hair in a polka dot scarf and flexed her arm.

For glam, the singer donned a full face, featuring cherry red lips, filled-in eyebrows and long lashes.

“BB UR A FIREWORK 🎆,” Perry captioned post, referencing her 2010 hit, “Firework.” She continued, giving her upcoming album a shoutout, “and speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH 🇺🇸.” Celebrity friends complimented the singer in the comments section.

“The american dream 😍😍😍,” Carmen Electra wrote, as celebrity tan artist Isabel Alysa gushed, “Glowing 🔥.” Makeup guru Jake Warden praised Perry by adding, “Mother.”

Last month, Perry announced her new album via social media while sharing that she’s dropping the first single, “Woman’s World,” on July 11.

“GET READY TO POP OFF,” she captioned a photo of her posing in a white bikini and robotic chaps.

Perry teased the album in June while attending an event during Paris Haute Couture Week. The singer rocked a red mini dress featuring an extraordinary long train with lyrics from her upcoming single.

She paired the number with sheer black tights, pointed toe heels, pink lips and beachy waves.

Woman’s World marks Perry’s first album since 2020, when she dropped Smile.