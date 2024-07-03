Your account
Stylish

What to Wear on the 4th of July Inspired by Stylish Celebs Including Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Dua Lipa

By
What to Wear on the 4th of July Based on Fan Favorite Celebs
10
Getty Images (2); Courtesy of Beyoncé/Instagram

If you’re anything like Us, you still don’t know what you’re wearing on the 4th of July.

Rest assured, Us Weekly has rounded up a number of achievable looks inspired by Hollywood’s favorite A-listers, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Dua Lipa.

Swift delivered subtle Independence Day-vibes in June 2023 while rocking an eyelet blouse from Doên featuring puffy sleeves and a plunging neckline. The “Fortnight” singer elevated the piece with a blue denim wrap skirt from Free People, a beachy straw bag and tan sandals. She also donned her signature red lip, making a perfect look for the holiday.

Beyoncé, for her part, looked ready for summer in a lacy Charo Ruiz Ibiza frock while sailing around the Hamptons with husband Jay Z in June 2024. She added a pop of red to her getup with cherry lipstick and a crimson bandana purse.

Lipa also inspired Us with her flowy blue dress and red leather bag while attending Jacquemus’ “La Casa” Cruise in June 2024.

Keep scrolling to see see celebrity outfits that are perfect to wear this July 4th:

In this article

