Dua Lipa is back in her mermaid era.

Lipa, 28, commanded attention in a teal frock while attending Jacquemus’ “La Casa” Cruise on Monday, June 10, 2024 in Capri, Italy. For the event, she climbed aboard a boat in a vibrant blue dress featuring a scoop neck, a plunging back, a fitted skirt and a knee-high slit.

The singer gave off major under-the-sea vibes with red accessories including a leather purse finished with gold hardware and cherry sandals featuring a double heel. She added just the right amount of sparkle to her look with diamond stud earrings, multiple rings and black sunglasses.

Lipa’s red hair perfectly matched her aesthetic as she pulled half of it back into an updo and styled the rest of her main in beachy waves.

After she got on the boat, Lipa traded in her black shades for a pair of blue rimmed ones.

This isn’t the first mermaidcore look Lipa has delivered. In July 2023, she rocked a sheer dress at the Barbie premiere. Her silver Lorenzo Posocco gown featured a crystal embellished crochet design that exposed her nipples. Underneath, Lipa — who played Mermaid Barbie in the film — wore a chrome thong.

Lipa accessorized with a dainty diamond necklace, silver rings, chrome pumps and a light pink manicure.

For glam, the “Dance the Night” singer donned soft makeup including rosy cheeks, mascara and glossy lips. Her hair, which was brunette at the time, was parted down the middle and styled in soft curls.

“Mermaid attire,” she captioned a since-deleted social media post of her ensemble.

In the movie, her character wore a voluminous blue wig, a sparkly azure bikini top and a matching tail. She also sported hot pink hair and a bubblegum set.

In August, she again referenced her mermaid character via social media while showing off a rose gold metallic dress and posing in front of a pool. “All I do is beach,” Lipa wrote alongside the snap, poking fun at Ryan Gosling’s famous line from the film, “My job … is just beach.” (Gosling, 43, played Ken in the blockbuster.)