Dua Lipa channeled her inner Mermaid Barbie in a sleek dress.

Lipa, 27, could be seen in a pink metallic frock on Thursday, August 3, while on vacation in Albania. Her mini dress featured spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a cinched waist, flowy skirt and extra fabric at her waist that cascaded down to the ground. For glam, Lipa opted for minimal makeup and parted her brunette locks down the middle. She teamed the garb with a chunky chain necklace and mixed metal rings.

“All I do is beach,” Lipa captioned the post, referring to Ken’s hilarious Barbie line, “My job … is just beach.” (Ken is portrayed by Ryan Gosling.”

Lipa also made an appearance in the film — which also stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, John Cena, Michael Cera and more — as Mermaid Barbie. In the movie, which premiered in July, Lipa looked sea-riously fish-like with a glittery rosy bikini top, a matching tail and hot pink wig.

Later in the movie, she donned a bright blue hairdo, matching shell bra top and a shimmery tail. She completed the costume with azure eyeshadow, a bubble necklace and hoop earrings.

Lipa didn’t only command attention in the blockbuster flick, but she slayed the pink carpet as well.

At the Los Angeles premiere on July 9, she rocked a Lorenzo Posocco gown, which featured a crochet rhinestone design that exposed her nipples and white thong. She paired the sparkly outfit with chrome heels, a diamond choker and silver earrings. For the event, Lipa donned a radiant, finished with a soft contour, rosy cheeks, mascara and matte lips. “Mermaid attire,” She captioned a social media post at the time.

For the London premiere, Lipa dazzled Us in another glimmery gown — which she co-designed with Donatella Versace. The piece featured gold buckle straps, a plunging neckline, bodycon fit and a neon floral pattern. She topped the look off with silver strappy sandals, which tied at her knees, a chunky coin choker, multiple earrings and a slicked-back high ponytail.

The rhinestone-embellished dress is part of Lipa’s “La Vacanza” collection with Versace, which made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The duo designed the line inspired by “modern elegance” and created trendy swimsuits, gorgeous heels, accessories and chic gowns.