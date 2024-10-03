Katy Perry relies on fiancé Orlando Bloom to help her get un-done.

Perry, 39, joked about Bloom, 47, having to help her take out hair extensions at the end of the day while chatting with Vogue in a “Last Looks” YouTube video published on Wednesday, October 2.

“For the hair, what we’re doing is maintaining Katy’s length,” hairstylist Andrew Ly explained while crimping her locks ahead of the Balenciaga spring 2025 show, which took place on Monday, September 30, during Paris Fashion Week. “We’re giving her a flat iron press to give a natural ‘90s kind of messy texture,” he continued. “It’s been lived in a little bit.”

Ly then sewed hair extensions to her roots to “take down” her volume and make Perry’s hair “flatter” against her hair.

“Orlando’s gonna have fun trying to cut this out of my head when I get home,” Perry joked. For the show, her brunette tresses cascaded down her back to her waist.

In terms of glam, Perry donned a “full face of makeup that looks like she has no makeup,” according to her makeup artist Hung Van Ngo. Her beat featured filled-in eyebrows, foundation, bronzed cheeks and long lashes.

“That’s the craziest part,” Perry said to the camera. “He’ll do my face for three hours but it’ll feel like I just woke up.” The singer noted she needed to feel refreshed because she “just got off a flight from Australia.”

“I have no concept of what time is or the day,” the singer, who performed at the AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 28, quipped.

For the Balenciaga show, Perry wore a luggage-style dress featuring a number of pockets and straps.

“I’m really excited about my outfit because it is very representative of how I feel and see myself in the world stylistically, which is still maintaining a sense of humor and irony and sarcasm, but on a very high chic streamlined level,” Perry explained of her look. “Today I’m wearing what looks like a couple of duffle bags reconfigured for my body.”

After trying her outfit on, Perry spun for the camera and teased that she was her own “luggage” as she put lipsticks in a chest pocket.