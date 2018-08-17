Katy Perry is here to remind Us all that the boundaries that divide us can be blurred — with a fragrance. On the heels of last year’s successful Indi scent, Perry is back with Indi Visible, and this spritz is unisex.

The new fragrance was announced by Perry on her Instagram feed after she sent her fans on a social media scavenger hunt to make the discovery after weeks of teasing.

Perry released a statement about her latest perfume and her goal to break gender barriers and bring people together to help celebrate what makes Us all unique. “Indi Visible is a beautiful extension of the Indi fragrance with sexy musks, fresh florals and warm woods, but its essence is about celebrating your individuality to stand out in the crowd, but also using that individuality to make each other stronger,” she says of her latest launch.

As for the fragrance, it opens with a blend of dark plum, creamy vanilla and pink pepper and then blends into notes of smooth coconut and silky gardenia, for a modern and memorably warm and sensual smell that works as well on men as it does on women.

And like the scent itself, the Indi Visible campaign will also blur the lines that separate people from one another with its packaging. The sophisticated translucent bottle comes with a special message emblazoned on two sides: “Put the U in Individual.”

Perry isn’t the only celebrity with a perfume line to release one that can be worn by the boys and the girls alike. Recently, Britney Spears teased her own upcoming first unisex fragrance as well.

Indi Visible is available at select retailers now.

