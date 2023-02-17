She’s unforgettable! Katy Perry dazzled Us with a standout outfit for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The “California Gurls” singer, 38, rocked a silver number while visiting the talk show on Thursday, February 16. The pop star rocked a zebra print blazer and matching miniskirt finished with a thigh-high slit for the night. Underneath the jacket, Perry sported a crop top that featured a halter neckline and cascading sequin beads. To top off the ensemble, she teamed it up with leather boots and shiny hoops.

For glam, celebrity makeup artist Michael Anthony created a dewy look on the California native. She donned bright pink lips, warm eyeshadow and dramatic lashes. Her hair, styled by hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, was done in an updo with her front pieces parted down the side and swept across her forehead.

The “Hot N Cold” artist also posted pictures via Instagram of her fabulous fit. In the first photo of the carousel, Perry posed with her hand tugging on her skirt while turning her head to the side. In the second slide, the “Part of Me” musician pouted into the camera with an open mouth. Lastly, she held the printed layer above her head while closing her eyes.

“Story time with Uncle @lionelrichie on @jimmykimmellive tonight,” she captioned the post. The “Firework” musician continued, “okaaaay tune in tonight cause we’re always unhinged.”

Friends and fans were quick to show their support in her comments section. One of her hairstylist, Rick Henry, wrote “Daaaaamn,” alongside three fire emojis. Celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm added, “Damn okayyyyy.” More fans commented, “Pop off,” and “Slay!”

The “Dark Horse” singer appeared on the episode with her American Idol costar, Lionel Richie. Host Jimmy Kimmel, 55, asked Perry and Richie, 73, if the two ever get on each other’s nerves while filming the reality show. The “Roar” artist gushed, “No, no no, we’re like family. Lionel’s my uncle and Luke’s my brother.” She continued, “I mean, this is our sixth season, we love our job, we love each other, we have so much respect for each other.”

Perry has been known to rock other animal prints. In March 2022, the “I Kissed a Girl” artist stunted a leopard print coat and black pumps on an episode of American Idol. The Grammy award winner twisted her brunette locks into a top knot and finished the look with bright red lips.