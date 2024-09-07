Katy Perry’s post-red carpet routine is so just like Us.

After Perry, 39, accompanied fiancé Orlando Bloom to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Cut, she retired to their hotel room to get de-glammed.

“Swapped out the rehearsal sweats last night to support my baby daddy @orlandobloom’s new film premiere #TheCut at the opening night of @TIFF_net in Toronto last night,” Perry wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 6. “Couldn’t be more proud of the intense amount of physical and mental effort he gave for this role (you’ll see… ) But tbh I’m mostly grateful we can both now go back to enjoying our in n out again.”

Perry wore a one-shouldered, black sequined Celine gown with her hair in an elaborate updo to the red carpet occasion. Once she returned to the hotel, the pop star ditched the gown for a cozy robe. She also needed to unclip her faux bangs — and fast.

“Baby, this bang isn’t real, but my love for you is,” she quipped to Bloom, 47, as she yanked the hairpiece from where it was affixed on her head.

Bloom, for his part, started at Perry’s natural locks in disbelief.

Hours earlier, Perry walked the TIFF red carpet with Bloom to celebrate The Cut, a boxing movie that inspired a drastic slim-down.

“We shot in reverse chronological order — I was at my lightest at the beginning of filming and my brain was dead,” Bloom recalled to Entertainment Weekly on Friday. “My body was shutting down. It was a very real experience… I can’t compare it to anything.”

According to Bloom, he had a “really tight, strict regime” to shed pounds.

“I was holding at about 163 pounds for what felt like weeks and I’d been doing cardio, everything that the boxers [do],” Bloom recalled. “Then I did this epsom salt bath and he said drink two liters of water, go to bed, and I woke up in the morning and I was like 10 pounds lighter. I was like, ‘Wait, what is this? Osmosis? How do you do this?’”

While Bloom doesn’t recommend the quick weight loss path, he noted that the journey scared Perry. (The couple have been together since 2016 and share daughter Daisy Dove. Bloom also shares an older son, Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr.)