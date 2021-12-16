The greatest thing you’ll hear today? Keanu Reeves once dressed up in the sexy outfit Dolly Parton wore on her 1978 Playboy magazine cover — yes, really.

Reeves was a guest on the Wednesday, December 16 episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk. And when asked about his favorite Halloween costume from growing up, he casually revealed that once upon a time he rocked Parton’s full bunny ensemble. That includes the bustier, the ears, the tights — the whole shebang.

Curious how he got his hands on such an iconic outfit? As it turns out, his late mother, Patricia Taylor, was a costume designer and she created a handful of costumes for the singer through the years.

“Somehow I guess she didn’t take that home, so we had it, and it was Halloween,” Reeves told Pinkett-Smith. “So I put on the ears and the bustier.”

“I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie,” he continued. “I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy bunny.”

Unfortunately, the actor hasn’t revealed whether there’s photo documentation of this event. We can only hope there is.

While Reeves’ comical recreation of Parton’s Playboy shoot may be our new favorite, he’s not the only celeb to pay tribute to the star.

Olivia Wilde decided to dress up as the East Tennessee native for Halloween this year. The actress, who attended boyfriend Harry Styles’ concert on October 31, wore a costume (and prosthetic breasts) inspired by the country music icon.

Adele, Kourtney Kardashian and Miley Cyrus are also among the growing list of stars who have dressed as Parton.

Even Parton can’t resist dressing up as, well, Parton. In July, the performer recreated her 1978 Playboy look for husband Carl Thomas Dean‘s birthday.

“Today is July 20. It’s my husband Carl’s birthday and you’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Parton explained in a video via Twitter, wearing a black body suit, bunny ears and a bowtie.

“Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore,” Parton explained.

“But my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”