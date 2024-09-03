Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

Kelly Ripa Gushes About Her Daughter Lola Wearing 1 of Her ‘30-Year-Old’ Dresses: ‘Cool’

By
Kelly Ripa s Daughter Lola Consuelos Borrows Her Mom s 30 Year Old Dress 512
The Walt Disney Company

Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, is into her mom’s wardrobe.

Ripa, 53, revealed that Lola, 23 — whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos — wore a dress from her closet at the 2024 Disney Legends ceremony during a Tuesday, September 3, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “That dress that Lola was wearing is 30 years old,” Ripa gushed while reminiscing about the event, which took place last month.

Ripa continued, “That was my dress from 30 years ago. So, I thought that was pretty cool.”

For the ceremony, Lola wore a wine-red dress featuring a halter top, a flowy bodice and a figure-hugging, floor-length skirt. Lola elevated the dress with strappy pink heels, a dainty gold bracelet and dainty earrings.

Time Celebrity Kids Wore Their Parents -Iconic Outfits

Related: See Every Time Celebrity Kids Wore Their Parents’ Red Carpet Outfits

Her glam featured soft makeup including bronzy eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows and pink lips. Her brunette locks were slicked back into a ponytail.

Ripa, for her part, looked chic in a black-and-white polka dot frock featuring a wrap top, a pleated flowy skirt and a cinched waist. Ripa teamed her look with white pointed-toe heels and a gold pendant necklace.

Kelly Ripa s Daughter Lola Consuelos Borrows Her Mom s 30 Year Old Dress 511
Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos. Taylor Hill/WireImage

For makeup, Ripa donned warm orange eyeshadow shades blended into her crease, blushed and contoured cheeks and nude lips. Her platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in bouncy curls.

Arach Cloz short sleeve sweater top

Deal of the Day

Grab This Best-Selling Fall Sweater Top While it’s Still 20% off for Labor Day! View Deal

Mark, 53, also attended the ceremony. He rocked a navy blue suit, a white dress shirt and leather shoes.

Feature Live Hosts Through the Years

Related: Regis! Kathie Lee! Kelly! Ryan! ‘Live’ Hosts Over the Years

Ripa was honored at the event for her work hosting Live! since 2001 and her time on All My Children from 1990 to 2002. (The Disney Legend title is given to those who have influenced Disney.) Disney CEO Bob Iger opened up about Ripa earning the honor during an episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast last month.

“You actually have been worthy for a while,” he told Ripa. “And I think it speaks volumes about not only you, but the show too that you’ve been on now for so long and that we value.”

In this article

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Attend Oscars with Ryan Seacrest 2023 Oscars

Kelly Ripa

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.