Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, is into her mom’s wardrobe.

Ripa, 53, revealed that Lola, 23 — whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos — wore a dress from her closet at the 2024 Disney Legends ceremony during a Tuesday, September 3, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “That dress that Lola was wearing is 30 years old,” Ripa gushed while reminiscing about the event, which took place last month.

Ripa continued, “That was my dress from 30 years ago. So, I thought that was pretty cool.”

For the ceremony, Lola wore a wine-red dress featuring a halter top, a flowy bodice and a figure-hugging, floor-length skirt. Lola elevated the dress with strappy pink heels, a dainty gold bracelet and dainty earrings.

Her glam featured soft makeup including bronzy eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows and pink lips. Her brunette locks were slicked back into a ponytail.

Ripa, for her part, looked chic in a black-and-white polka dot frock featuring a wrap top, a pleated flowy skirt and a cinched waist. Ripa teamed her look with white pointed-toe heels and a gold pendant necklace.

For makeup, Ripa donned warm orange eyeshadow shades blended into her crease, blushed and contoured cheeks and nude lips. Her platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in bouncy curls.

Mark, 53, also attended the ceremony. He rocked a navy blue suit, a white dress shirt and leather shoes.

Ripa was honored at the event for her work hosting Live! since 2001 and her time on All My Children from 1990 to 2002. (The Disney Legend title is given to those who have influenced Disney.) Disney CEO Bob Iger opened up about Ripa earning the honor during an episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast last month.

“You actually have been worthy for a while,” he told Ripa. “And I think it speaks volumes about not only you, but the show too that you’ve been on now for so long and that we value.”