Kelly Ripa wants to make her future funeral easy for her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“I’m so fearful if he has to eulogize me,” Ripa, 53, said on the Friday, January 12, episode of their joint talk show Live With Kelly and Mark. “First of all, at the funeral, it’ll be a buffet of all my least favorite things. It’ll be deviled eggs, it’ll be chicken wings, it’ll be glasses of milk.”

Consuelos, 52, chimed in to warn his spouse against teasing his memorial decisions. “Hey, watch out because I’m going to have to dress you as well,” he jokingly said. “You better be nice now or I’m going to put you in something crazy!”

Ripa wasn’t worried by Consuelos’ threats since she already knows what outfit she wants to be buried in.

“It’s a Dolce & Gabbana black dress. It’s 10 years old. It’s elegant, it’s gorgeous, it’s black, it’s adorable,” Ripa gushed, noting the frock is currently hanging up in her closet with a label on it.

The talk show host previously explained her decision to pick out her own funeral dress during a March 2016 episode of Live.

“The only reason I thought about what I wanted to be buried in is because I once passed out … after I had my first child,” she recalled, referring to son Michael. “I passed out and my husband called 911 — and I was naked when I passed out. And in that time [before the paramedics arrived], he dressed me. As they were putting me on a stretcher, I remember pulling the sheet over my head because I didn’t want people to see me dressed this way.”

Ripa jokingly noted that she would have “rather [been] dead right now” than have the public see her in the outfit that Consuelos chose for her, which happened to be a pair of his sweatpants worn over a green leotard and completed with a pair of “red pumps.”

“I’m serious, and when they took me into the emergency room … the nurses determined I must have been unconscious at some point because of the way that I was dressed,” she added. “And that made me a priority [in the E.R.] and why I picked out my funeral clothes.”

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children, where they played love interests, in 1995. They eloped one year later before welcoming three children: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20.

After two decades of marriage, news broke in February 2023 that Consuelos would join Ripa as the cohost of Live. Ripa, meanwhile, has anchored the morning show since 2001.