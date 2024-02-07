Kelly Rowland had Us feeling all the feels with her outfit at the One Love premiere in Los Angeles.

Rowland, 42, graced the Tuesday, February 6, red carpet in a black suit by Grayscale that featured a bright red heart at the center of the cropped blazer.

The sweet design was fitting considering the film explores the life of late reggae star Bob Marley and his lifelong mission to spread peace and happiness. The ensemble also provided major outfit inspiration ahead of Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 14.

Rowland paired the two-piece with glossy pointed-toe black pumps, a sparkly clutch and a chic pageboy cap. She topped the look off with dangling gold earrings and warm glam that included chocolate-colored lip gloss and wispy lashes. (In addition to her outfit, Rowland made headlines for praising Jay-Z’s criticism of the Grammys for snubbing Beyoncé through the years at the Sunday, February 4, ceremony. “I couldn’t be more proud of him,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the One Love screening.)

Rowland’s Tuesday style statement comes after she turned heads in an artful gown at the Fifteen Percent Gala on Saturday, February 4.

She opted for a rust-colored Benchellal gown that featured statuesque fabric that cascaded from the neckline and around her figure. She accessorized with several gold rings and eye-catching costume earrings. She wore a sleek bob parted down the middle with the ends bumped slightly.

Rowland previously opened up about her personal style, telling Elle U.K. in June 2023, “Fashion is about the story that you’re trying to tell.”

She added, “I love wearing Lenin, denim and oversized menswear. … I’ve reached a point where my opinion [about my look] is the only one that counts because style is such an individual thing, and it has nothing to do with anybody else.”