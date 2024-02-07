Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kelly Rowland Gives Us Major Valentine’s Day Inspo in Heart Blazer at ‘One Love’ Premiere 

By
Kelly Rowland Heart Blazer
Kelly Rowland.VALERIE MACON / AFP

Kelly Rowland had Us feeling all the feels with her outfit at the One Love premiere in Los Angeles.

Rowland, 42, graced the Tuesday, February 6, red carpet in a black suit by Grayscale that featured a bright red heart at the center of the cropped blazer. 

The sweet design was fitting considering the film explores the life of late reggae star Bob Marley and his lifelong mission to spread peace and happiness. The ensemble also provided major outfit inspiration ahead of Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 14. 

Rowland paired the two-piece with glossy pointed-toe black pumps, a sparkly clutch and a chic pageboy cap. She topped the look off with dangling gold earrings and warm glam that included chocolate-colored lip gloss and wispy lashes. (In addition to her outfit, Rowland made headlines for praising Jay-Z’s criticism of the Grammys for snubbing Beyoncé through the years at the Sunday, February 4, ceremony. “I couldn’t be more proud of him,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the One Love screening.) 

Kelly Rowland Heart Blazer
Kelly Rowland. VALERIE MACON / AFP

Rowland’s Tuesday style statement comes after she turned heads in an artful gown at the Fifteen Percent Gala on Saturday, February 4.

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Grammys: What the Stars Wore

She opted for a rust-colored Benchellal gown that featured statuesque fabric that cascaded from the neckline and around her figure. She accessorized with several gold rings and eye-catching costume earrings. She wore a sleek bob parted down the middle with the ends bumped slightly. 

Lip Protection. Closeup of Beautiful Young Woman Healthy Lips. Female Model Mouth With Smooth Perfect Skin And Natural Manicure Touching Her Plush Lips. Lip Care And Beauty. High Resolution

Deal of the Day

Exclusive Code! Shop With Us to Save 25% on This Healing Vanilla Lip Mask View Deal

Kelly Rowland attends the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Rowland previously opened up about her personal style, telling Elle U.K. in June 2023, “Fashion is about the story that you’re trying to tell.”

Style File

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks

She added, “I love wearing Lenin, denim and oversized menswear. … I’ve reached a point where my opinion [about my look] is the only one that counts because style is such an individual thing, and it has nothing to do with anybody else.”

In this article

1351182320kelly rowland 206

Kelly Rowland

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!