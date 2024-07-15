Kelly Stafford is responding to comments about her “horrid” outfit.

Stafford, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 14, to discuss the recent date night outfit — a navy blue look featuring a fitted crop top complete with rhinestone embellished straps and matching cutout pants — that she wore with husband Matthew Stafford. “I’ve never been one for style because I’ve never had an eye for it,” she began. “It’s always how I feel and what I think my husband will find me sexy in. I didn’t think this was horrible, but the comments state otherwise.”

Kelly continued: “It’s been a question of mine for quite some time.. dress to impress the stylist or my guy? I’ve always found it interesting because it can go either way for anyone … and I believe both are right.”

Kelly then asked her fans in a poll if they would rather wear an outfit that impresses a stylist or their man. 84 percent of her followers agreed that they would rather dress for their significant other.

Fans shared their mixed reactions to Kelly’s date night outfit via social media on Sunday. “I’m sorry this is the worst outfit I’ve ever seen,” one follower wrote, as another called her getup “horrid.” More commented, “Love you guys. A hard No to that outfit.”

While some followers did not give Kelly’s outfit their stamp of approval, others praised her look. “These comments are crazy … Kelly you look great and happy with your man!” one fan gushed. A second complemented her, “If you felt beautiful in that outfit, that’s what matters the most!”

Kelly paired her unique set with soft glam and a blowout. Matthew, 36, the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, opted for a black and white floral patterned shirt and blue jeans.

“A night out at @thebenjaminhollywood,” she captioned a number of snaps of her and Matthew. “Mom and dad style.” (The couple shares four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, 6, Hunter, 4, and Tyler, 2.)